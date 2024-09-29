Crowd Roars as Trump Ends Kamala Harris’s Career with an Epic One-Liner (VIDEO)

President Trump delivers remarks in Wisconsin

President Trump on Saturday night delivered remarks on the increase in violent crime as a result of Kamala Harris’ failed border policies in Prarie du Chien, Wisconsin.

More than 15 million illegal aliens – mainly military-age men – have invaded the US under Kamala Harris’s watch.

ICE revealed last week that there are currently 13,000+ illegal aliens convicted of homicide AND 15,000+ illegals convicted of sexual assault who are roaming the US thanks to ‘Border Czar’ Kamala Harris.

On Saturday night in Wisconsin, Trump featured the mugshots of criminal illegal aliens who are guilty of rape, murder, and other crimes.

The Wisconsin crowd roared as Trump ended Kamala Harris’s career with an epic one-liner.

“Joe Biden became mentally impaired. Kamala was born that way,” Trump said.

Trump also blasted Kamala Harris’ border visit (photo op).

“I had to sit there and listen to her bullshit last night,” Trump said.

