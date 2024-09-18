BUH-BYE: Illegal Alien Who Told Other Illegals to Squat in American Homes Now Jailed in Ohio and Facing Deportation Order

Remember Leonel Moreno, the Venezuelan illegal immigrant who went viral some months back for telling other illegal aliens that they should squat in the homes of Americans?

He is now sitting in a jail cell in Ohio and facing a deportation order.

The crazy part of the story is that things are going so haywire in Venezuela that we may not be able to send him back there. President Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela isn’t accepting flights of returned migrants.

Could we just leave him in the Ohio jail?

The New York Post reports:

‘Migrant influencer’ Leonel Moreno, who encouraged migrants to be squatters, is ordered deported — but here’s why he likely won’t be kicked out of the country “Migrant influencer” Leonel Moreno, who went viral on TikTok for encouraging illegal border crossers to squat in US homes, was ordered deported by an immigration judge — but he likely won’t be kicked out of the country anyway because of a diplomatic row. An Ohio-based immigration judge ordered that the 27-year-old Venezuelan migrant, who also waved around wads of cash on social media and flaunted what he said were US government handouts, be removed from the US on Sept. 9, according to Homeland Security sources. Moreno crossed the southern border illegally into Eagle Pass, Texas, on April 23, 2022. He was released into the country but failed to appear for required check-ins with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), leading to his arrest in Columbus, Ohio, in March… Earlier this year, President Nicolás Maduro’s administration stopped accepting flights of migrants deported from the US and Mexico in retaliation for Washington reimposing economic sanctions on the South American country, the Wall Street Journal reported.

If ever there was someone who deserved to be formally booted out of the country, it’s this guy.

If Venezuela won’t take him back, maybe we should pay off some other Third World country to take him.