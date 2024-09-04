A BROTHERS’ WAR: Princes William and Harry Have Their Friends Leak to the Press Non-Stop, Fueling the Feud as Ailing King Charles Seems Powerless To Stop It

In Britain’s long and bloody history, there is no shortage of rivalry between siblings – usually vying for the crown – and at times ending in bloodshed.

The present feud between Princes William and Harry, while nowhere as murderous as examples from the past, is nonetheless proceeding unabated, as ‘sources’ from both camps leak to the press furiously, trying to sway public opinion to their respective causes, guaranteeing a constant supply of versions and counter-versions that keep the press in a constant state of alert.

Lately, the main controversy revolves around the reported effort by prodigal Prince Harry – who would be ‘lost’ in California and missing his homeland – to find a way back into the Royal fold.

This version was immediately countered by reports that Harry ‘will not return to royal duties unless William apologizes’.

This same report says that he but would be willing to ‘help out the Firm’ if asked by his father.

These same sources close to The Duke of Sussex have suggested he is ‘happy with his decision to quit his royal role’.

Daily Mail reported:

“It comes after the Mail on Sunday revealed last week that the Duke had turned away from his ‘Hollywood publicists’ and had resorted to texting former confidantes ‘from his old life’ on how to mastermind a return from exile in the US.”

These sources close to Harry stressed the Duke and Meghan, who are living in California with their two children, are not seeking a ‘permanent return’.

Prince William has been quoted in the press as saying that there would be ‘zero chance’ that Harry would be welcomed back following the publication of his memoir, Spare.

“In the book, Harry took aim at some members of the Royal Family. He accused William of assaulting him in a row over Meghan and claimed his brother and their father confronted him after Prince Philip’s funeral ‘looking for a fight’.

Harry also alleged that William and Kate urged him to wear his infamous Nazi fancy dress outfit.

He cast his brother as his ‘arch-nemesis’; Queen Consort Camilla as a ‘wicked stepmother’ and Charles as an emotionally-stunted and ineffectual ‘old man’.”

While William and Harry have not spoken for months, they both attended the funeral of their uncle Robert Fellowes, although witnesses said that the brothers did not speak.

Now, it arises that Harry’s alleged plans to plot a return to the royal family aren’t well received by his estranged brother Prince William’s friends.

The most salient point is the revelation that Harry would be ‘open’ to taking on royal duties again ‘if he gets an apology from William’.

New York Post reported:

“In response, a friend of William called Harry “a broken record” and warned that ‘he is not wanted’ in his native country anymore.

‘We all know he would love to be given a part-time royal role, but Queen Elizabeth was very clear that he couldn’t be half in and half out’, the friend told the Daily Beast.

‘Nothing has changed’, they added. ‘Whoever is promulgating these ludicrous theories on Harry’s behalf is simply pretending to not get the message that he is not wanted. They are either very thick or pretending to be’.”

