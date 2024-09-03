Brilliant Economist Eric Weinstein Warns—“I don’t know if Trump will be allowed to be President” [VIDEO]

Eric Weinstein has quite an impressive resume. The brilliant economist, who received a Ph.D. in mathematical physics from Harvard University, coined the term “the dark web.” Weinstein is the former director of Thiel Capitol. He also the host of The Portal podcast.

In a recent interview with Modern Wisdom podcast host Chris Williamson, Weinstein shares a chilling explanation of why he believes it’s entirely possible that Trump will not be allowed to be President in 2024.

Modern Wisdom host Chris Williamson: What are the odds that Joe Biden has a debilitating event between now and November, including death? So he runs a one in 20 chance of dying in any given year or above. That I don’t think you know whether he’s even going to make it to November. A debilitating event could have been a debilitating public event.

Eric Weinstein: I purposely left it vague, and I didn’t say the other part of it, which I now feel comfortable saying, which is I don’t know whether—I don’t know whether Donald Trump will be allowed to become President.

Chris Williamson: What do you mean by that?

Eric Weinstein: I think that there’s a remarkable story, and we’re in a funny game, which is, are we allowed to say what that story is? Because to say it, to analyze it, to name it, is to bring it into view.

I think we don’t understand why the censorship is behaving the way it is. We don’t understand why it’s in the shadows. We don’t understand why our news is acting in a bizarre fashion. So let’s just set the stage, given that that was in February. Um—there is something that I think Mike Benz has just referred to as the Rules-Based International Order. It’s an interlocking series of agreements, tacit understandings, explicit understandings, clandestine understandings about how the most important structures keep the world free of war and keep markets open. And there has been a system in place, whether understood explicitly or behind the scenes or implicitly, that says that the purpose of the two American parties is to prune the field of populist candidates so that whatever two candidates exist in a face-off are both acceptable to that world order.

So what you’re trying to do from the point of view, let’s take it from the point of view of, let’s say, the State Department, the intelligence community, the Defense Department, and major corporations that have to do with international issues, from arms trade to, oh, I don’t know—food.

They have a series of agreements that are fragile and could be overturned if a President entered the Oval Office who didn’t agree with them; the mood of the country was, ‘Why do we pay taxes into these structures? Why are we hamstrung? Why aren’t we a free people?’

So, what the two parties would do is they would run primaries. You have populist candidates, and you’d pre-commit the populist candidates to support the candidates who won the primaries. As long as that took place and you had two candidates that were both acceptable to the international order. That is that, they aren’t going to rethink NATO or NATO or what have you. We called that democracy. And so, democracy was the illusion of choice, what’s called magicians’ choice, where the choice is not actually…you know, pick a card, any card, but somehow the magician makes sure that the card that you pick is the one that he knows. In that situation, you have magicians’ choice in the primaries, and then you’d have the duopoly field, two candidates, either of which was acceptable, and you could actually afford to hold an election, and the populace would vote, and that way, the international order wasn’t put at risk every four years because you can’t have alliances that are subject to the whim of the people in plebiscites.

So under that structure, everything was going fine until 2016. And then the first candidate ever to not hold any position in the military nor position in government in the history of the Republic to enter the Oval Office. Donald Trump broke through the primary structure. So then there was a full-court press.

Okay, we only have one candidate that’s acceptable to the international order. Donald Trump will be under constant pressure that ‘he’s a loser, he’s a wild man, he’s an idiot, and he’s under the control of the Russians.’ And then he was going to be a 20 to 1 underdog, and then he wins! And there was no precedent for this. Their lesson. You cannot afford to have candidates who are not acceptable to the international order and continue to have these alliances.

This is an unsolved problem.

Watch the chilling exchange here:

NEW: Economist Eric Weinstein says he doesn’t know if Trump “will be allowed” to become president, says the goal of the World Order is to have two candidates who are both acceptable to them. “Democracy was the illusion of choice…” “You had two candidates that were both… pic.twitter.com/rgY29IVNzM — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 3, 2024

This conversation with Ben Weinstein, in and of itself, is chilling, but when you begin to think about how close Donald Trump was to having his brains blown out on national television during his Butler, PA rally and how close Nikki Haley, who would’ve been the logical choice of globalists to assume the role of the GOP presidential candidate, it makes total sense why the never-Trump Republican elites propped her up to the bitter end. Even when it was crystal clear Haley had no chance of defeating Trump, they kept her in the race. They had to seal the deal in the American public’s minds that Haley was the best second choice for president in the Republican Party.

Everyone reading this article needs to ask themselves, what am I currently doing to help Trump win this critical election? If you’re not signing up to work as an election worker or volunteer or finding some way to help President Trump win in your state, you must be willing to accept responsibility for what’s coming.

Complaining to your friends and family or on social media about the state of our nation is not enough. Every force imaginable will be acting against President Trump, and the only thing that stands between a free America and tyranny is you.

Call your local GOP office and see what you can do to help. Find a local election integrity group in your state, or sign up at True The Vote. While Democrats will push for violence as a distraction before the election, we must ignore them and peacefully find solutions to defeat them and their dirty tricks.

Pray for our nation…