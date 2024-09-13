Breaking: Ohio’s Election Integrity Unit Uncovers Illegal Haitian Voter Registration Fraud Operation – Using Creole Language Forms

Ohio’s election integrity unit announced on Thursday that it had uncovered a voter fraud scheme that involved Haitians living in the state.

In a press release on Thursday, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose outlined details of the scheme and said he would “aggressively pursue” those involved, including third-party groups and paid canvassers.

The release stated:

Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced today that his Election Integrity Unit has issued a warning to Ohio’s 88 county boards of elections after an investigation uncovered the use of illegal voter registration forms by a government agency. “This is a reminder to all of our elections officials to be vigilant as we enter the final weeks of voter registration eligibility for the 2024 general election,” said Secretary LaRose. “We’re continuing to aggressively pursue third-party groups and paid canvassers who’ve been submitting fraudulent registration forms, and we’re cracking down on the use of illegal forms that aren’t authorized by my office as the law requires. These investigations are happening even as we continue to broaden the enforcement of Ohio’s constitutional citizenship voting requirement.” The office’s Election Integrity Unit recently concluded an investigation into the origins of an illegal voter registration form translated into the Haitian Creole language. The Clark County Board of Elections reported this form to our office after rejecting its submission by a local applicant. “The Board confirmed they’ve only received one of these unauthorized forms, but they rightly recognized it as illegal and worked with my team to track down its source with the help of a county government assistance office,” said Hun Yi, Director of Investigations for the office’s Public Integrity Division, in a memo to elections officials. “The form was erroneously included among others outsourced to a foreign language translation service. It garnered national attention considering the high number of Haitian refugees that have recently migrated to the Springfield area, and it serves as an important reminder that boards and designated voter registration agencies should be vigilant about the use of forms submitted to their office.” The memo also highlights the Secretary of State’s efforts to enhance the ongoing statewide audit of Ohio’s voter rolls for citizenship compliance, using records provided by the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles and the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) federal Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) database. The office is also implementing more extensive cross-checks of Social Security Administration records, federal jury pool data, and naturalization records maintained by the justice system, while repeatedly asking the Biden-Harris administration to grant access to additional DHS databases, specifically the Person Centric Query Service (PCQS) database, the Person Centric Identity Services (PCIS) database, and the Central Index System 2… …The memo concludes with a notice of ongoing investigations into evidence of a pattern of fraudulent voter registration activity in multiple counties under the paid employment of a group called Black Fork Strategies.

Such findings underline the efforts made by LaRose, who is one of the few Republicans attempting to crack down on the widespread voter fraud that tainted the 2020 presidential election.

Last month, LaRose referred 597 noncitizens for prosecution after they were found to have either registered to vote or cast a ballot illegally in recent elections.

The findings come amid heightened tensions in Springfield, Ohio following numerous reports that Haitian migrants, 20,000 of whom have been shipped into the state by the Biden regime, have been eating animals including cats and geese.

The release added that it continued to investigate "evidence of a pattern of fraudulent voter registration activity in multiple counties under the paid employment of a group called Black Fork Strategies."

According to its website, the goal of Black Fork Strategies is to build "long term progressive power," mainly through canvassing and get out the vote campaigns.

As reported earlier in August...

The Gateway Pundit's Patty McMurray reported on a different Democrat-funded voter registration group that is accused of turning in hundreds of suspected fraudulent voter registrations - this time in Ohio!

We have discovered that a group called Black Fork Strategies, which operates across the state of Ohio, is being investigated by the Ohio Secretary of State over another alleged fraudulent voter registration campaign. The Hamilton County Board of Elections has turned over several suspicious voter registration applications Ohio Secretary of State’s Public Integrity Division.

Hamilton County Director of Elections Sherry Poland recently held up an inch-wide stack of suspected fraudulent registrations turned in by Black Fork Strategies that appear to have all of the same handwriting.

Maybe the GOP should use those 100,000 attorneys they hired to work election day to file a few thousand charges against these far left voter registration manufacturing organizations?