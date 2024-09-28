UPDATE: North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson at Home After Being Treated for Burns After “Incident” at Campaign Stop

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson (R) was being treated for burns in an “incident” at a campaign stop Friday night and is in “good spirits”, according to a campaign spokesman. News reports stated Robinson was rushed to a hospital for treatment. Later reports said Robinson was released and was back home. The “incident” was later reported to be Robinson burned his hand while coming in contact with a hot truck at a truck show.

Robinson, the Republican nominee for governor, was reportedly campaigning in Mt. Airy when the burn “incident” occurred. There are no reports as to whether Robinson’s injuries are from an accident or an attack of some sort . Robinson’s campaign was thrown into chaos last week following a CNN report that accused him of having a past profile on a porn website where he allegedly made shocking comments.

File screen image.

Newly hired campaign official Matt Hurley posted, “Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson is currently being treated for burns following an incident at a campaign event in Mt. Airy. He is in good spirits.”

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson is currently being treated for burns following an incident at a campaign event in Mt. Airy. He is in good spirits. — Matt Hurley (@mhurleyofficial) September 28, 2024

WSOC-TV reporter Joe Bruno reported Robinson was injured at a stop at a truck show, “Per source: Lt Governor Mark Robinson was hospitalized following an incident at a campaign event in Mt Airy. Robinson was at the Mayberry Truck Show & Parade. Working on getting more information”

Per source: Lt Governor Mark Robinson was hospitalized following an incident at a campaign event in Mt Airy. Robinson was at the Mayberry Truck Show & Parade. Working on getting more information https://t.co/92TTYq53kk — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) September 28, 2024

NewsNation reporter Libbey Dean reported Robinson left the truck show “in a hurry”, “Breaking: I’m told NC Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson was rushed to the hospital tonight. Robinson is said to have left a campaign event at Mayberry truck show in Mt. Airy in a hurry and apparently remains in the hospital, a source familiar tells me.”

Breaking: I’m told NC Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson was rushed to the hospital tonight. Robinson is said to have left a campaign event at Mayberry truck show in Mt. Airy in a hurry and apparently remains in the hospital, a source familiar tells me. — Libbey Dean (@LibbeyDean_) September 28, 2024

UPDATE via Joe Bruno: “From the Robinson campaign: “This evening following an incident at a campaign appearance at the Mayberry Truck Show in Mt. Airy, Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson was treated at Northern Regional Hospital for second-degree burns. He is in good spirits, appreciates the outpouring of well wishes, and is excited to return to the campaign trail as scheduled first thing tomorrow morning.””

From the Robinson campaign: “This evening following an incident at a campaign appearance at the Mayberry Truck Show in Mt. Airy, Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson was treated at Northern Regional Hospital for second-degree burns. He is in good spirits, appreciates the outpouring of well… — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) September 28, 2024

UPDATE: Washington Post reporter Amy Gardner, “Mark Robinson attended a truck show in Mt Airy NC tonight. He burned his hand leaning against a truck and was taken to the hospital. I’m told by an official source that he is fine and home now.”