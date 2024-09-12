Batya Ungar Sargon on The War Room: It’s Getting Through to Black and Hispanic Voters – Trump Was First President in 60 Years to Shrink Income Inequality (VIDEO)

Batya Ungar-Sargon is the Newsweek Opinion Editor and author of the best-selling book, “Second Class: How the Elites Betrayed America’s Working Men and Women.”

Batya Ungar-Sargon made a huge splash on Bannon’s War Room in March when she went on to discuss her book that so adeptly defines the abuse of working class Americans by the privileged elites and the love of the average working-class American for President Donald Trump and his movement to Make America Great Again.

Batya, a former liberal from Queens and an opinion editor at Newsweek, shared her journey from hardcore New York leftist to working-class supporter. It is an amazing story!

On Wednesday, Batya Ungar-Sargon joined Dave Brat on The War Room to discuss the second presidential debate with President Trump and his latest opponent, Kamala Harris.

Batya first gave a shout-out to Steve Bannon who is currently being held as a political prisoner of the Biden regime, a clear example of election interference!

Batya Ungar-Sargon: First of all, thank you so much for having me. It’s such an honor to be here in the absence of our national hero, Stephen Bannon. It’s an utter outrage what they’ve done to him. And I know you don’t need me to say that, and your audience doesn’t need to hear that from me. But as somebody who’s from the left, I want you to know that it is obvious and everybody can see it. It is election interference. They knew that they had to take him out of the scene. Otherwise, Donald Trump would win. I am so angry about it and so honored to be here and praying for him, of course, every single day.

Batya then described the suffering of the working class under Democratic administrations.

Batya Ungar-Sargon: I just wanted to endorse that from our point of view as well. The charts you pointed to are deeply important, and let me Let me explain why. The American working class is not resentful. They don’t have class resentment. They don’t hate the rich. These are not people who are consumed by envy in the way that the top 20% are consumed by the envy of the 1%. No. What has happened is that democratic administration after democratic administration after democratic administration has stolen the ability of working class Americans, people who work and and work themselves to the bone who don’t have a college degree, who work with their hands for a living, doing the jobs we would all simply cease to exist without them doing. Democratic administrations have made it impossible for these hardworking Americans to achieve the most modest version of the American dream. And while doing that, while plundering the middle class in an upward transfer of wealth to their rich friends, they have smeared the working class for objecting as racists or xenophobes or toxic masculinity.

Batya on the elites supporting Kamala Harris.

Batya Ungar-Sargon: Nine of the 10 richest counties in America now vote for Democrats. Sixty-five % of Americans making more than $500,000 a year now are Democrats. Ninety-seven % of donations coming out of Silicon Valley to Democrats. 96% of journalists donate to Democrats when they donate, okay? Wall Street gave more money to Joe Biden than they did to Donald Trump. Here’s the kicker. Let me read you a tweet that came out of the Kamal Harris campaign yesterday. Kamala’s wins… New reporting shows that not one Fortune 100 CEO is supporting Donald Trump. This is the Democrat bragging that the want her. I tweeted back, did Donald Trump write this tweet? I mean, what could be a better endorsement of Donald Trump than the fact that the wealthy want Harris, that the Obamas want Harris, that Dick Cheney wants Harris?

Batya on minority voters flocking to Trump.

Batya Ungar-Sargon: It’s definitely getting through to black men. It’s definitely getting through to Hispanic voters. Donald Trump was the first President in 60 years to shrink income inequality and the wealth gap. Donald Trump created a multiracial, multi-ethnic populist revolution. The problem is that there are a lot of rich white women, and they vote on abortion. We know that rich people tend to show up at the polls more than poor people who, of course, are struggling much more and more than working class people. We all remember what the country was like in 2018 and 2019. All of the divisiveness that allegedly existed there was between the elites and the working class who Donald Trump had elevated, and they could not stand that. Now, remember, in 2019, the bottom 25% of wage earners saw a 4.5% wage increase, and the top 25% of wage earners only saw a 2% wage increase. That’s why they wanted to destroy him. They cannot stand that he made their BS college degree worth a little bit less than it is under democratic establishment. So that’s, I think, what the stakes are of this election.