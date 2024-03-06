THIS WILL BLOW YOU AWAY! Batya Ungar-Sargon a Liberal from New York Explains the MAGA Philosophy Like No One Else Ever! – BRILLIANT! (VIDEO)

Batya Ungar-Sargon‘s interview this week from The War Room with Steve Bannon was like no other.

Batya, a former liberal from Queens and an opinion editor at Newsweek, shared her journey from hardcore New York leftist to Trump supporter. And it is amazing! The way she describes Trump Nation is just perfect. The left will never get this. The elites will never understand this. And yet this is why they fear him and his MAGA movement.

Trump speaks for the working American. Trump represents the working American and American Greatness. The elites can never break that bond he has with the American people.

Batya says, “Donald Trump is like a New Deal Democrat.”

Steve Bannon: I want to talk about, you say you’re a liberal or progressive, yet this book is, I know you’re going to come out with a bigger media campaign later, but Second Class is one of the definitive works out there. It’s about to come out. How do you say you’re a liberal? When I read it, and I feel like I’m reading a MAGA writer?

Batya Ungar-Sargon: Well, to me, Donald Trump is kind of like a New Deal Democrat. And this is something I tried to explain to Bill Maher, as well. To Democrats and liberals, Trump is an extremist, but to Trump supporters, he is a moderate, if not a liberal. His view on abortion, 16 weeks, right? That was the Democrats view until the 90s. His view on immigration, that mass migration is class warfare against the working class. That was the view of the Democrats until the 90s. Bernie Sanders in 2015, open borders. That’s a Koch brothers proposal. Right? You remember that Trump is pro-black. He’s courting black voters. He’s pro-gay. I hear that from his supporters all the time, and they love that about him. That is who the Democrats used to be, and now it is who MAGA is. And I say that with a lot of love and respect.

Steve Bannon: So how talk about that as a liberal, you’ve been outcast because you take the side of the working class. So how can that be? The Democrats tell us all the time they’re a working class party.

Batya Ungar-Sargon: No, that’s complete nonsense. The Democrats are the party of the college credentialed elites and the dependent poor. So all of their policies are either about flattering the vanity of the rich or sustaining the poor. That won’t work. And meanwhile, everybody in the middle, the hardworking people who listen to your show, who you know about and who you respect, they were not represented by either party until Trump came along. And Trump showed up and said, wait a minute. Why is no one standing up for the hardworking American? And what I did for this book is I traveled around the country and interviewed working class Americans. And let me tell you something, Steve, and you know this. Working class Americans, whether they vote for Democrat or Republican, whether they’re liberal or conservative, they all have the same views. Like, neither party is really speaking to them. They all agree by and large about the most important issues. Polarization is a totally elite phenomenon…

…So the elites are very, very polarized. If you talk to someone who’s been to college, conservative or liberal, somebody who works in the media elites, somebody who works in the political elites, they look at the party platform, whether it’s the GOP platform or the democratic platform, and they’re like, check, check. Whatever the party tells them is the good and the right they agree with. So there’s no natural connection between supporting abortion on demand and believing in climate change and supporting an open border. Those things were cobbled together because they are all in the interests of the leftist elites. And so if you’re in those leftist elites, you’re like, oh, these are all my priorities. If you are a hardworking american, those are not your priorities. You go issue by issue and say, well, I’m a Christian, so I would never get an abortion, but I know somebody who was raped, so I don’t want it to be banned. You say, well, I have a family member who’s gay, and I want them to be treated with dignity, but I have a child school and I’m terrified of the trans agenda. Right. You have this because the american working class is deeply tolerant, and so that is how they approach the world.

You can catch the rest in the video.

Batya Ungar-Sargon has a book coming out in a month – Second Class.

I am so thrilled to share that you can now pre-order my new book, “Second Class: How the Elites Betrayed America’s Working Men and Women,” which comes out on April 2. I cannot wait for you to meet the incredible Americans who shared their stories with me.https://t.co/e1TMS3Z4ZW — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) January 16, 2024

