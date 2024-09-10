AWESOME: Witness Puts Arrogant Democrat in Her Place During House Hearing with Explosive Response After Dem Claims Victims of Illegals Are Being Exploited by Republicans (VIDEO)

The House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday held a hearing on the Harris-Biden border crisis beginning at 10 AM ET, where they heard testimony from victims of crimes stemming from illegal immigration.
Per the Judiciary Committee’s website, the witnesses included:
- Anne Fundner, Mother of Weston Fundner, Victim of Fentanyl Poisoning
- April Aguirre, Crime Victims’ Advocate
- Patty Morin, Mother of Rachel Morin, Victim of Criminal Illegal Alien
- Mike Boudreaux, Sheriff, Tulare County, California
- Tammy Nobles, Mother of Kayla Hamilton, Victim of Criminal Illegal Alien
- Alexis Nungaray, Mother of Jocelyn Nungaray, Victim of Criminal Illegal Alien
- Melissa Lopez, Executive Director, Estrella del Paso (formerly known as Diocesan Migrant and Refugee Services)
- Cecilia Farfán-Méndez, Ph.D., Affiliated Researcher, Institute on Global Conflict and Cooperation University of California San Diego
As TGP readers know, Alexis Nungaray is the mother of Jocelyn Nungaray, a 12-year-old girl found strangled to death in Houston, Texas in June by two illegal aliens from Venezuela.
During the hearing, Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX) went on a rant whining that Republicans were exploiting the suffering of these innocent families rather than placing the blame where it really belonged with border czar Kamala Harris.
Unsurprisingly, the victims were livid that Escobar would dare make such a vile statement. April Aguirre, a daughter of Mexican immigrants, had an especially explosive response which put Escobar in her place.
Aguirre spoke on behalf of 11-year-old Maria Gonzalez, an immigrant who was living in Houston with her father when an illegal alien from Guatemala broke into her home and killed her horrifically. As Fox News notes, the illegal stuffed her under her father’s bed in a plastic bag in a laundry basket.
The victim’s advocate started by calling Escobar’s allegations “insulting” while giving the Democrat number and demanding she give her a call to help the families. She went on to say that not once did Democrats offer her any assistance while Republicans readily helped her.
Aguirre went on to shut down multiple attempts by Escobar to interrupt as she continued to scorch the Democrat for daring the families were being used and requested real solutions to the border crisis.
WATCH:
BOOM: SMUG Democrat tells MOMS who testify about their children’s deaths at the hand of violent illegal alien criminals that they’re being “exploited” by Republicans.
You NEED to hear how they responded.
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 10, 2024
ESCOBAR: What is happening today at this committee hearing where we have (GOP) colleagues who are exploiting people’s pain for political purposes…
WITNESS #1: I don’t feel exploited in any way. As a matter of fact, I find it interesting that neither of your testimonies’ five minutes has any questions for us up here.
And I’ve got to tell you, I am getting tired of hearing about the most comprehensive border bill, which did nothing for American citizens.
AGUIRRE: It’s insulting that you would say that to these families that you would make an assumption that they’re being used or exploited in any way. What I will do is give you my number it is (redacted).
And I’d like a phone call from you to see what you can do to help these families because every single week, I get bombarded with calls from victims all over the United States.
But I’m just a small person with a small foundation that helps people here, locally in Houston and Harris County. Not one time, when her daughter was murdered, and I was helping her navigate the criminal justice system, did one Democrat call me to offer their assistance.
It was only Republicans. And I’m an independent; I vote both ways. So it’s insulting…
(Escobar tries to interrupt and fails)
AGUIRRE: Please don’t speak over me because I’m still talking!
I have the mic! I have the floor! If you want to answer me, you ask!
Trending: Trump Says Mark Zuckerberg Called Him and Said, ‘There’s No Way I Can Vote for a Democrat This Election’ — Zuckerberg Responds in a Panic
You made some very broad statements. These people lost loved ones; they lost children. And we want to see a difference.
We may not understand anything that’s going on, but I assure you we’re not being used in any way. And if today somebody calls the number (the one she gave out earlier) from any side of the aisle, we want solutions.
(Escobar again tries to interrupt, but Aguirre once again refuses to let her)
AGUIRRE: I’m still talking! Don’t make an assumption that we’re being used. That is insulting!