AWESOME: Witness Puts Arrogant Democrat in Her Place During House Hearing with Explosive Response After Dem Claims Victims of Illegals Are Being Exploited by Republicans (VIDEO)

The House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday held a hearing on the Harris-Biden border crisis beginning at 10 AM ET, where they heard testimony from victims of crimes stemming from illegal immigration.

Per the Judiciary Committee’s website, the witnesses included:

Anne Fundner, Mother of Weston Fundner, Victim of Fentanyl Poisoning

April Aguirre, Crime Victims’ Advocate

Patty Morin, Mother of Rachel Morin, Victim of Criminal Illegal Alien

Mike Boudreaux, Sheriff, Tulare County, California

Tammy Nobles, Mother of Kayla Hamilton, Victim of Criminal Illegal Alien

Alexis Nungaray, Mother of Jocelyn Nungaray, Victim of Criminal Illegal Alien

Melissa Lopez, Executive Director, Estrella del Paso (formerly known as Diocesan Migrant and Refugee Services)

Cecilia Farfán-Méndez, Ph.D., Affiliated Researcher, Institute on Global Conflict and Cooperation University of California San Diego

As TGP readers know, Alexis Nungaray is the mother of Jocelyn Nungaray, a 12-year-old girl found strangled to death in Houston, Texas in June by two illegal aliens from Venezuela.

During the hearing, Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX) went on a rant whining that Republicans were exploiting the suffering of these innocent families rather than placing the blame where it really belonged with border czar Kamala Harris.

Unsurprisingly, the victims were livid that Escobar would dare make such a vile statement. April Aguirre, a daughter of Mexican immigrants, had an especially explosive response which put Escobar in her place.

Aguirre spoke on behalf of 11-year-old Maria Gonzalez, an immigrant who was living in Houston with her father when an illegal alien from Guatemala broke into her home and killed her horrifically. As Fox News notes, the illegal stuffed her under her father’s bed in a plastic bag in a laundry basket.

The victim’s advocate started by calling Escobar’s allegations “insulting” while giving the Democrat number and demanding she give her a call to help the families. She went on to say that not once did Democrats offer her any assistance while Republicans readily helped her.

Aguirre went on to shut down multiple attempts by Escobar to interrupt as she continued to scorch the Democrat for daring the families were being used and requested real solutions to the border crisis.

WATCH:

BOOM: SMUG Democrat tells MOMS who testify about their children’s deaths at the hand of violent illegal alien criminals that they’re being “exploited” by Republicans. You NEED to hear how they responded. pic.twitter.com/htGZ6P9Xtp — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 10, 2024