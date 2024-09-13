Another Handout? California Considering Propsosal to Give Phone Subsidies to Illegals

Illegals pouring into the U.S. because of Border Czar Kamala Harris’ total failure are the beneficiaries of a growing list of handouts thanks to American taxpayers.

California Democrat state senators overwhelmingly voted to pass a bill that would give illegal aliens $150,000 interest-free home mortgage loans, though California’s Governor Gavin Newsom ultimately vetoed the bill.

According to the Office of the NY State Comptroller (OSC), by May 31, 2024, New York had reportedly spent $1.47 billion in Fiscal Year 2023 and $2.72 billion in Fiscal Year 2024 on expenses related to “asylum seekers,” including distributing pre-paid debit cards.

The amount loaded onto the cards varies based on family size and income. A four-person household potentially receives up to $1,000 a month or $35 daily, and cards are reloaded every 28 days.

American taxpayers are also footing the bill for tens of millions for hotel rooms across the nation.

And while an exact number is difficult to pin down, the cost of healthcare for illegals is unfathomable.

Now, California wants to add tax-payer subsidized cell phones to the perks of crossing the border illegally.

On September 26, California’s Public Utilities Commission will vote on whether to extend a subsidy program for low-income state residents to those without Social Security numbers.

Politico reports, “If an undocumented Californian falls on hard times, they should benefit from this program, just like every other Californian,” agency commissioner Alice Reynolds said of the proposal to expand California LifeLine.

