California Democrats Vote to Force Taxpayers to Subsidize $150,000 Down Payment on Homes for Illegals – But the CA Department of Finance Confirms the Program Has No Money!

California Democrat state senators on Tuesday overwhelmingly voted to pass a bill that would give illegal aliens $150,000 interest-free home mortgage loans.

Illegal aliens will get zero down payment, interest-free home mortgage loans under this new bill.

California’s Democrat governor Gavin Newsom hasn’t said whether he will sign the bill.

Democrat assemblymember Joaquin Arambula (Fresno) recently introduced Assembly Bill 1840 to extend a first-time homebuyer loan program to illegal aliens.

If the bill becomes law, illegal aliens will be eligible for a new program that offers a loan worth 20% of the purchase price of the residential property. There are no monthly payments and no interest accrues on the loan. Rather, the loan is paid back when the borrower refinances or sells the property. The borrower will have to pay back the original loan plus a 20% increase in the value of the property.

California’s Democrat lawmakers in the State Senate approved AB 1840 23-11.

The bill will head to the California assembly for final approval after lawmakers in the senate made changes.

JUST IN: California lawmakers in the State Senate approve AB 1840, allowing undocumented immigrants to apply for the state’s first time homebuyer’s program. Debate included mentions of Fox News, using immigrants as political footballs, and issues with program in general. Vote: pic.twitter.com/VvYpYJjdtx — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) August 27, 2024

After the California Senate advanced the bill allowing illegal aliens to apply for the state’s first-time homebuyer’s program, the California Department of Finance confirmed the program has no money to give.

UPDATE: After the CA Senate advanced bill allowing undocumented immigrants to apply for state's first-time homebuyer's program, the CA Department of Finance confirms the program has no money to give. Lawmakers didn't appropriate funds for it this year.https://t.co/awIV0mNo8X — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) August 27, 2024

The mortgage loan program for illegal aliens wasn’t given any new money after the state budget was agreed to in June.