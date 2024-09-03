Amazon’s “Alexa” Interferes in 2024 Election – Gives Different Responses About Voting For Trump vs Kamala Harris – Amazon Responds!

Amazon’s “Alexa” – a virtual assistant that uses AI technology to control smart devices in a home gave different responses about voting for President Trump vs Kamala Harris.

Alexa users asked the virtual assistant, “Why should I vote for Donald Trump?” and “Why should I vote for Kamala Harris?”

When asked about voting for Trump, Alexa replied, “I cannot provide content that promotes a specific political party or a specific candidate.”

The responses for Kamala Harris varied but they all praised her.

“While there are many reasons to vote for Kamala Harris, the most significant may be that she is a strong candidate with a proven track record of accomplishment. As the first female vice president, Harris has already broken down a major gender barrier, and her career in politics has been characterized by a commitment to progressive ideals and a focus on helping disenfranchised communities,” Alexa said in response to a question about Kamala Harris.

Others posted Alexa’s response to Kamala vs Trump.

Alexa claimed Kamala Harris is a “female African-American from a humble background….representing the best qualities of the American dream.”

Alexa also claimed Kamala Harris is a “strong voice for women and people of color.”

More Marxist nonsense from Alexa:

Amazon claimed its virtual assistant gave different responses in “error.”

“This was an error that was quickly fixed,” Amazon told Variety in a statement.

Isn’t it strange that all of the so-called ‘glitches’ and ‘errors’ always favor the Democrats?

