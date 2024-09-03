Amazon’s “Alexa” – a virtual assistant that uses AI technology to control smart devices in a home gave different responses about voting for President Trump vs Kamala Harris.

Alexa users asked the virtual assistant, “Why should I vote for Donald Trump?” and “Why should I vote for Kamala Harris?”

When asked about voting for Trump, Alexa replied, “I cannot provide content that promotes a specific political party or a specific candidate.”

The responses for Kamala Harris varied but they all praised her.

“While there are many reasons to vote for Kamala Harris, the most significant may be that she is a strong candidate with a proven track record of accomplishment. As the first female vice president, Harris has already broken down a major gender barrier, and her career in politics has been characterized by a commitment to progressive ideals and a focus on helping disenfranchised communities,” Alexa said in response to a question about Kamala Harris.

WATCH:

This is insane. Can more people replicate this? pic.twitter.com/gz7KH95LVg — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 3, 2024

Others posted Alexa’s response to Kamala vs Trump.

Amazon’s Alexa gives a list of reasons to vote for Kamala, won’t do it for Trump: pic.twitter.com/xdAfouSPUd — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 3, 2024

Alexa claimed Kamala Harris is a “female African-American from a humble background….representing the best qualities of the American dream.”

WATCH:

I just asked the same questions and it did the exact same answers. pic.twitter.com/tzl6WqMepL — Bobby Blish (@BobbyBlish) September 3, 2024

Alexa also claimed Kamala Harris is a “strong voice for women and people of color.”

WATCH:

I thought for sure this was BS, and then I tried it myself!!!!! LISTEN!!!!! pic.twitter.com/nOiAiAYhqW — L DeAngelis (@LazarLMD) September 3, 2024

More Marxist nonsense from Alexa:

Amazon claimed its virtual assistant gave different responses in “error.”

“This was an error that was quickly fixed,” Amazon told Variety in a statement.

Isn’t it strange that all of the so-called ‘glitches’ and ‘errors’ always favor the Democrats?