After Two Assassination Attempts and Iran’s New Threats, Whoopi Goldberg Compares Trump to a Bug — Followed by Joe Biden Mockingly “Squashing” One on Live TV!

Democrats like Joe Biden and the Hollywood elite are showing just how comfortable they are with stoking the flames of political violence.

During Biden’s first post-Democratic National Convention interview, the president appeared on the ABC talk show “The View,” where he discussed his decision to step aside from the 2024 race.

Instead of focusing on serious policy matters, Biden joined Goldberg in a disturbing spectacle that can only be described as tasteless.

After Goldberg referred to Trump as “a bug that just won’t go away,” Biden took the moment even further by pretending to squash a bug on the table, eliciting laughter from the liberal hosts and audience.

In the interview, Biden was asked to reflect on his sudden withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race. “I am at peace with my decision,” Biden said, before offering vague justifications for stepping aside.

Despite the mounting concerns about his age and cognitive abilities within his own party, Biden brushed off the criticism, claiming he had accomplished too much to walk away earlier.

“Look, when I ran for this last term, I said I saw myself as a transition president … But what happened was we were having so much success in getting things done that people felt we couldn’t get done, I found myself having used more time than I would’ve ordinarily to, you know, pass that torch.”

“We are having so much success as far as getting things done that people thought we couldn’t get done. I found myself having used more time than I would have ordinarily to you know, pass that torch to Kamala,” Biden told Whoopi Goldberg.

But this so-called success is hard to see for many Americans struggling with economic uncertainty, rising crime rates, and international instability.

The arrogance on display was palpable. While Biden claims he never felt there was reluctance in his running, Pelosi’s coup speaks volumes about the party’s desire for new leadership. Yet, Biden continued to assert his belief that he would have beaten Trump.

“I was confident I would beat Trump, he’s a loser,” Biden said.

The most disturbing moment came when Whoopi Goldberg likened Trump to a bug, immediately Biden pretended to “squash” an imaginary bug on the table in front of him.

WATCH: