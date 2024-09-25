Biden Claims He Abruptly Dropped Out of the 2024 Race Because He “Had So Much Success” – Then Trashes Trump as a “Loser” (VIDEO)

Biden speaks to co-hosts on ABC’s The View

Joe Biden, the alleged president on Wednesday appeared on ABC’s “The View” to discuss the 2024 election.

Biden told The View’s co-hosts that he abruptly dropped out of the 2024 election in July because he “had so much success.”

“We are having so much success as far as getting things done that people thought we couldn’t get done. I found myself having used more time than I would have ordinarily to you know, pass that torch to Kamala,” Biden told Whoopi Goldberg.

Biden trashed Trump and said he could have beaten him.

“I never fully believed the assertions that somehow there was this overwhelming reluctance of my running again. I didn’t sense that,” Biden said when asked about his relationship with Pelosi after she staged a coup to oust him.

“And although the polling, they say ‘Biden’s polling was different,’ the fact of the matter is my polling was about, you know, we were always within range of beating this guy,” Biden said of Trump.

One of the co-hosts asked Biden if he would have won the election if he had stayed in the race.

“Yes,” Biden said. “I was confident I would beat Trump, he’s a loser.”

