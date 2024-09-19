ABSURD: Serbian Judo Champion Is Suspended for 5 Months for Making the Sign of the Cross at Paris Olympics

The International Judo Federation (IJF) has made an absurd decision that is nevertheless very much in line with the deplorable days we live in, as well as the blasphemous spirit that permeated this year’s Paris Olympic games.

A Serbian judo champion has been surprised by a decision by the IJF to suspend him for FIVE MONTHS. Why? He made THE SIGN OF THE CROSS while taking part in this year’s Judo competition in the Olympic Games.

Yes, you read it right.

Nemanja Majdov is banned from competing until early next year for ‘having shown a clear religious sign when entering the field of play’ against the organization’s rules.

Daily Mail reported:

“Posting his thoughts on the decision on Instagram, Majdov said he was ‘sorry that such a beautiful and difficult sport like judo has fallen to such things’.”

The champ however did not apologize for having made a sign of the cross – and plans to return to the sport later next year.

“Speaking about his Christian faith, Majdov – who has included several photographs of himself on Instagram clasping his hands together in prayer before competing – said: ‘The Lord has given me everything, both for me personally and for my career, and he is number 1 for me and I am proud of that. And that will not change under any circumstances. Glory to Him and thanks for everything’.”

H told in his post of receiving the decision and of being banned from participating in all tournaments, camps and preparations.

“‘True, in the defense letter of the disciplinary proceedings I did not want to apologize… and of course I did not, nor will I ever, although I did not even know what the punishment could be’.

He continued: ‘God gave me a great career, 7 European and 3 world medals. When I started, I dreamed of winning at least one big medal and thus succeeding in my life and the life of my family, who sacrificed everything for my career. He gave us a lot more, and even borrowed too much so that I would bow my head in front of them when it came either-or. We will rest until then, and then we will return with the help of our Lord Jesus Christ to a new beginning and new victories’.”

Tennis champion Novak Djokovic and several other Serbian athletes expressed their support for Majdov.

This comes after the Paris Games had absurd Opening Ceremony featuring drag queens and a blue man parodying the Leonardo Da Vinci’s ‘Last Supper’ – a painting depicting Jesus’ last meal with his disciples.

This led to widespread outrage on social media, including by Tesla and SpaceX owner Elon Musk, who claimed the performance was ‘extremely disrespectful to Christians’, and added that ‘Christianity has become toothless’.

