Paris Olympics: Judo Competitor Defeats Isreali Athlete, Refuses to Shake His Hand, and Allegedly Shouts ‘Allah Akbar’

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Tajikistan’s Nurali Emomali defeated Israel’s judoka Baruch Shmailov in judo.

When the match was over, the victorious Emomali refused to shake Shmailov’s hand and instead allegedly shouted ‘Allah Akbar’ at him.

In what some are calling instant karma, at the conclusion of his next match against Japan’s Hifumi Abe, a defeated Emomali lay on the mat after having his shoulder dislocated.

Shmailov defeated Abderrahmane Boushita from Morocco to advance to face Emomali. Boushita also refused to shake hands with Shmailov.

Although the Olympic Committee talks a good game when it comes to “sportsmanship” and “bringing the world together,” there are no consequences for athletes who are openly hostile to other countries for political or ideological reasons.