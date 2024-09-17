ABC’s Martha Raddatz Fact-Checks Kamala Harris Claim – Admits Trump Was Right on Another – Almost One Week After Debate

According to Nielsen ratings, the Trump-Kamala debate got 67.1 million viewers representing a 31% increase from the June 27th debate against Joe Biden. During that debate, in front of 67 million viewers, ABC hosts David Muir and Linsey Davis, a fellow Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority sister of Kamala Harris, “fact-checked” President Trump five times. They “fact-checked” Kamala zero times, despite her making numerous disproven claims, including the recent very-public debunking of the “Fine People” and “bloodbath” hoax.

During ABC News This Week on Sunday night, host Martha Raddatz finally fact-checked some of the claims made during the debate by both candidates to an exponentially smaller audience than the debate itself. Raddatz pressed Massachusetts Governor and Harris-Walz campaign advisory board member Maura Healey on one of the claims made by Harris.

Raddatz referenced a clip of Harris claiming, “As of today, there’s not one member of the United States military, who is in active duty, in a combat zone in any war zone around the world for the first time this century.” Despite numerous qualifiers and semantical escapes in that statement, Raddatz still pressed Healey on the legitimacy of Harris’s claim.

Raddatz said:

“Our fact-checkers found that to be false…there are currently 900 US military personnel in Syria, 2500 US troops in Iraq, all have been under regular threat from drones and missiles for months. We also have action in the Red Sea. We also have, every single day, Navy SEALS, Delta Force, special operators, can be part of any sort of deadly raid. So why would she make that claim?”

Healey’s response was downright shocking:

“Well, I think that what’s important here Martha is that Kamala Harris, in contrast to Donald Trump, demonstrated herself to be Commander-in-Chief. We’re in a world where there are all sorts of conflicts. And its all the more reason we need somebody who’s serious and who supports the military.”

Raddatz interrupted and pushed back on the absurd remark, doubling down on the false claims by Harris asking if she simply didn’t know about these people.

Healey followed up by saying:

“That was a comment in a debate. I think the point that she was trying to make was a broader point. And of course we have military in place all around this country (?). That’s important, we’re the United States of America. Kamala Harris is the person who stands with NATO, who supports our allies and is working to bring our countries together. Donald Trump stands with Vladimir Putin. I think that’s what’s really important. Harris respects our military…our servicemembers…Donald Trump calls them ‘suckers’ and ‘losers’ (another claim with no factual basis). And it’s why Donald Trump’s former military generals support Kamala Harris. They say that Donald Trump shouldn’t be anywhere near the Oval Office. And I think those are the points, Martha, that people need to understand.”

Raddatz also fact-checked the remark Harris made about late-term abortions, stating that nine states and DC have no gestational ban on abortions. Harris remarked that “nowhere in America is a woman carrying a pregnancy to term and asking for an abortion. That’s not happening.” But as Raddatz stated on Sunday night, it is legal in nine states. And this was published by ABC News in June just before the Trump-Biden debate.

David Muir bizarrely called the city manager in Springfield, OH to “fact check” Haitian immigrants eating dogs and cats, but didn’t have his own outlet’s publication, line by line, state by state, on abortion laws researched? Color me shocked.

Harris also claimed that Trump’s abortion bans don’t allow for rape or incest abortions, which is also blatantly false as Roe v. Wade relinquished abortion laws to the individual states, something President Trump never had any authority over. Another miss from the Muir-Davis tag team.

Another episode of the Twilight Zone just dropped ABC’s Martha Raddatz says Trump was Wrongfully “Fact Checked” and Right about Abortion, and then Eviscerates Kamala Harris’ for Lying about the Military • NINE states, plus DC, have no restrictions on Abortions — the fact… pic.twitter.com/8yofHthV4s — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) September 17, 2024

It is worth noting that Donald Trump is the first President in over 40 years who started not one single new war, helped negotiate the historic Abraham Accords in the Middle East, and left the groundwork for a withdrawal from Afghanistan. He was also ridiculed by MSNBC’s Joy Reid, Nicole Wallace, and on MSNBC’s Morning Joe over claims that Mullah Abdul Ghana Baradar doesn’t exist:

The dishonest, corrupt media in all of their glory. “There is no Abdul. Trump made it up.” In 2021, before the botched withdrawal, Biden’s CIA Director met with the same Abdul that they now claim doesn’t exist. Share this far and wide. Someone should get it to Trump. pic.twitter.com/TphmTO1fd4 — MAZE (@mazemoore) September 13, 2024

TV Tonight reported that ABC News received 1,177,000 views, or 1.8% of the 67.1 million who viewed the debate. The damage was done on September 10th when a crowd more than 50 times the size of the “correction” saw a 3 versus 1 debate.

The co-founder of the Commission on Presidential Debates has come out and railed against the ‘moderators’ for “bend[ing] backwards to help” Harris in the debate, acknowledging Muir one time inserted his opinion as “fact”. Senator Roger Marshall has inquired with ABC to obtain all of their communications regarding the debate. And Bill Ackman has issued a public letter acknowledging allegations that the debate was rigged against President Trump.