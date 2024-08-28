WOW! Brand New Voter Registration Scam Uncovered In MI… Will MI AG Nessel Reveal The Criminals Behind The Scam If She Discovers They’re Tied To Democrats? [VIDEO]

A new voter registration scam has been uncovered in the must-win state of Michigan, whose elections and top law enforcement agency are headed up by Democrats with a less-than-stellar reputation for honesty or fairness.

Last year, The Gateway Pundit reported about a massive statewide voter registration scheme that we discovered after an MI election integrity expert, Phil O’Halloran, shared a shocking MI State Police report with me.

The investigation, which began only one month before the 2020 election, was hidden from the public, and, perhaps even more shocking, it was hidden from Michigan clerks, who are responsible for ensuring the integrity of the elections.

Ann Meisch, the Muskegon, MI clerk, notified the local Muskegon Police Department when she received between 8,000 and 10,000 voter registrations in the mail with the initials “E.M.” (Empower Michigan) and a return address from the Staybridge Hotel in Auburn Hills, MI, (which is on the other side of the state).

Ms. Meisch also received over 2,000 voter registrations delivered by hand from a woman identified as Brianna Hawkins in the police report.

Ms. Hawkins was working as a compliance officer for GBI Strategies, aka Empower Michigan when she was questioned by the MI State Police and investigators from AG Nessel’s office.

In a clip from the interview with Ms. Hawkins, she tells MI AG Investigator Morse that she identified at least 1,000 fraudulent voter registration applications in the Muskegon GBI Strategies office.

“And if I found 1,000 false ones in mine, I can only imagine what they [Muskegon Clerk’s office) found in theirs! I can only imagine…” she said

When Brianna was asked how GBI Strategies owner Gary Bell responded when he was informed of the massive number of fraudulent voter registrations found at the GBI Strategies office that were brought in by his canvassers in Muskegon, he didn’t express any concern and told them “Don’t worry about it,” and assured them “It was okay.”

Although the MI AG investigator can be seen telling Ms. Hawkins that several crimes were committed by her organization, and MI SOS Analyst Corey Ames admits to identifying a “quantity of the voter application forms” that are “clearly fraudulent” from the samples he reviewed, no charges were ever filed against GBI Strategies employees, management or the owner, Gary Bell.

During a raid of the Southfield, MI GBI Strategies headquarters by the MI State Police, it was discovered that Gary Bell, who was in Iowa at the time of the raid, left behind a Pelican case with four semi-automatic rifles joined with suppressors or silencers and customized (modified) pistols.

Above the guns was a whiteboard that read: Hot Topics. Under “Hot Topics,” it was written, “weapons in the field, prepared for shifts.”

In addition to the cache of weapons found in the GBI Strategies headquarters, a group that was solely funded by Democrats, including the campaigns of Senator Gary Peters and Joe Bidens’ presidential campaign, the raid uncovered pre-paid cards used to discreetly pay their employees as well as burner phones used by employees of GBI Strategies.

The Democrat-funded GBI Strategies/Empower MI was clearly not your typical “voter registration” or “get out the vote” operation…

It’s now been revealed that a local Detroit news station, WDIV, has uncovered a new voter registration scam in Michigan, which is equally disturbing, given how easily fake voter registrations can be created by individuals or groups with nefarious intentions.

The scam involves targeting innocent citizens who receive a text message that reads:

We have you in our records as not registered to vote. Check your registration status and register to vote in 2 minutes.

The text message then asks the recipient to click the link they provide.

There are a few possible outcomes a recipient could encounter:

They may be asked to fill out a form that will tell them they are registered to vote, and their information will be used to register a fake voter. Fake registration can turn into absentee ballots filled out in boiler rooms and delivered to drop boxes. The Gateway Pundit showed over 13 minutes of surveillance footage of individuals or teams dropping stacks of ballots into drop boxes throughout Detroit during the 2020 election. The other option is an individual or group phishing for social security numbers or personal information to steal the recipient’s identity.

Given what we know about how easy it is to create fake registrations that allow Democrats to win elections in critical swing states, it’s highly likely these text messages could lead to phony voter registrations, which lead to manufactured absentee voters, who, in the case of the critically important swing state of Michigan, could ultimately determine the outcome of the presidential race in the 2024 election.

In a statement to WDIV, MI SOS Jocelyn Benson’s office claims they will investigate the text message voter registration scam and turn it over to AG Nessel’s office or the proper law enforcement authorities.

Considering that MI AG Nessel never mentioned the GBI Strategies voter registration crimes to the public and then downplayed its significance after the Gateway Pundit exposed the statewide investigation, why should we believe that if a Democrat group is behind these text messages, they will be held accountable for their crimes?