Wife of NFL SuperStar QB Patrick Mahomes Gives Awesome Response After Trump-Hating Taylor Swift Fans Freak Out Over Her Gesture Expressing Support for President Trump

Not only is Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes the best player in the NFL, but he lucked out with the woman he chose to spend the rest of his life with.

It turns out that Brittany Mahomes supports President Trump and does not care what her jealous haters say in response.

Mahomes recently liked an Instagram post from Trump last week which touted his 20-point plan to save America. As The Gateway Pundit readers know, the platform, which was first released by the RNC, outlines core promises that Trump and the GOP want to achieve swiftly upon gaining control of the White House and securing majorities in both the House and Senate.

This seemingly innocuous gesture stung liberal snowflakes, primarily Taylor Swift fans, who responded with hateful messages directed at her. They seemed particularly troubled by the idea Swift would be friends with a Trump fan.

Here’s a look at some of the more disgusting responses, including calling Mahomes a racist and a r*pe apologist:

I always knew that Brittany Mahomes would call me slurs. pic.twitter.com/aEvGdUm52n — chairlor (@ridemychairlor) August 23, 2024

people surprised that Brittany Mahomes is a trump supporter like there was never a doubt in my mind who she supported I took one look at the woman and knew — cat (@saidallthat) August 23, 2024

brittany is also a rape apologist sooooooo her being a trump supporter isn’t the least bit surprising. and I still hate that taylor associates with her but i’m also not gonna call her out for it ‍♀️ https://t.co/0n7It5JLxS — heather︱she/her (@hauntedsocially) August 23, 2024

I don’t get why Brittany Mahomes is all for Trump that will take away women’s rights. Trump is a racial bigot that is the biggest fool of the 21st Century. What am I missing here? — Todd B (@John_Beckham14) August 23, 2024

whats absolutely so diabolically evil about the brittany mahomes situation is that she didnt even just like a post of trump shaking hands with someone she liked his manifesto of all the terrible things hes gunna enact if he wins AND she doubled down not shocked or surprised but… — mimi POST ERAS DEPRESSION (@watchinwisteria) August 23, 2024

But instead of bowing down to the woke, Trump-hating mob, Mahomes stuck to her guns and delivered an awesome response that perfectly described these losers.

“I mean honestly, to be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep-rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood.”

Online bullies have no power when you call them out and refuse to apologize for expressing yourself.

We would have a healthier society if sane individuals took the same approach as Brittany Mahomes.