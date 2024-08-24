Wife of NFL SuperStar QB Patrick Mahomes Gives Awesome Response After Trump-Hating Taylor Swift Fans Freak Out Over Her Gesture Expressing Support for President Trump

Brittany Mahomes/Image: @brittanylynne/Instagram

Not only is Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes the best player in the NFL, but he lucked out with the woman he chose to spend the rest of his life with.

It turns out that Brittany Mahomes supports President Trump and does not care what her jealous haters say in response.

Mahomes recently liked an Instagram post from Trump last week which touted his 20-point plan to save America. As The Gateway Pundit readers know, the platform, which was first released by the RNC, outlines core promises that Trump and the GOP want to achieve swiftly upon gaining control of the White House and securing majorities in both the House and Senate.

Credit: Donald Trump Instagram page

This seemingly innocuous gesture stung liberal snowflakes, primarily Taylor Swift fans, who responded with hateful messages directed at her. They seemed particularly troubled by the idea Swift would be friends with a Trump fan.

Here’s a look at some of the more disgusting responses, including calling Mahomes a racist and a r*pe apologist:

But instead of bowing down to the woke, Trump-hating mob, Mahomes stuck to her guns and delivered an awesome response that perfectly described these losers.

“I mean honestly, to be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep-rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood.”

Credit: Brittany Mahomes Instagram

Online bullies have no power when you call them out and refuse to apologize for expressing yourself.

We would have a healthier society if sane individuals took the same approach as Brittany Mahomes.

