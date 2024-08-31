Wicked Pelosi Says She Wants to Grant Citizenship and Free Housing to Illegal Immigrants — All on Taxpayers’ Dime

Nancy Pelosi is championing a radical new policy aimed at granting citizenship and free housing to illegal immigrants—all on the backs of hardworking taxpayers.

During a recent episode of Real Time with Bill Maher, Pelosi revealed her support for a new California law that would extend government assistance to illegal immigrants, enabling them to purchase homes.

California Democrat state senators on Tuesday overwhelmingly voted to pass a bill that would give illegal aliens $150,000 interest-free home mortgage loans.

Illegal aliens will get zero down payment and interest-free home mortgage loans under this new bill.

California’s Democrat governor, Gavin Newsom, hasn’t said whether he will sign the bill.

Democrat Assemblymember Joaquin Arambula (Fresno) recently introduced Assembly Bill 1840 to extend a first-time homebuyer loan program to illegal aliens.

If the bill becomes law, illegal aliens will be eligible for a new program that offers a loan worth 20% of the purchase price of the residential property. There are no monthly payments and no interest accrues on the loan. Rather, the loan is paid back when the borrower refinances or sells the property. The borrower will have to pay back the original loan plus a 20% increase in the value of the property.

Pelosi defended the initiative, framing it as a necessary step toward making the “American dream” accessible to all.

Pelosi’s comments come at a time when millions of hardworking Americans are struggling to make ends meet.

With skyrocketing housing prices and an ongoing homelessness crisis, many citizens are rightfully outraged that their tax dollars could be used to subsidize housing for those who entered the country illegally.

This is not just an irresponsible use of taxpayer money; it’s a direct affront to the principles of citizenship and legal immigration.

Below is the partial transcript:

Bill Maher: The California lawmakers just passed a law. It hasn’t been signed by Governor Newsom yet, but it gives government assistance to undocumented immigrants to buy houses. That’s a different stance than the Democratic Party used to have on immigration. As a non-monarch, I say that’s what the country is going to do, but that’s certainly where California is. Nancy Pelosi: Well, let me just say, immigration had always been a bipartisan issue. I refer you to the—But not free houses. Well, that’s not free housing. It’s the American dream being available to more people. But understand this about immigration. The best speech on immigration was by President Ronald Reagan. This is the last speech I will make as President of the United States. I want to communicate a message to the country I love. And he talked about the Statue of Liberty and the beacon of hope it is to the world, and what America was preeminent in the world because our door was always open. And we will cease to be preeminent when we shut the door. Now, I don’t do justice to the great communicator. Google it. It’s a fabulous speech. George Herbert Walker Bush continued in that respect for the diversity of America and the rest. California is always in the lead. Maybe others will follow that lead, but that’s up to those states. But we are very blessed here with beautiful diversity. Trending: JUST IN: Crowd Cheers as Protester Who Tried to Breach Security Gets Manhandled and Tossed From Trump Johnstown Rally (VIDEO) Bill Maher: So you’d vote for this law? Nancy Pelosi: Excuse me? Bill Maher: So you’d vote for this law? Nancy Pelosi: Well, I’m not familiar with exactly what it is, but making the American dream of homeownership available to all people is something we have to do for people who are here now. Bill Maher: This is for the undocumented. Nancy Pelosi: Well, what I would like to do is move them to documented. They said that I can move them to documented. One of the best things that we can do for our economy is to pass comprehensive immigration reform.

In June, a State Department official was caught on camera admitting the truth behind the ‘Great Replacement Theory.’

This theory is often dismissed by the far-left as “one of the most dangerous white supremacist conspiracy theories out there.”

They argued that the “Great Replacement conspiracy theory is a white supremacist, xenophobic, and anti-immigrant concept that posits white people are being replaced by immigrants, Muslims, and other people of color in their so-called “home” countries.”

The footage, recorded by Project Veritas, exposes a chilling reality: the Biden regime is knowingly allowing criminals into the United States to change the country’s demographics.

The video showcases Dan Fitzgerald, a Country Coordinator for the U.S. State Department, discussing the motivations behind the immigration strategies being pushed on Capitol Hill.

In another clip, an official from the U.S. State Department’s Consular office chillingly admitted, “The truth is they want to change the demographic of the United States.”

Even more alarmingly, the official alleged that the U.S. is selectively allowing criminals to cross the border.

