Who’s Running the Country? Joe and Jill Shuffle Off to DNC – Then Will Head to California for Vacation the Rest of the Week…Then Off to Rehoboth Beach For ANOTHER Vacation! (VIDEO)

Who is running the country?

Joe and Jill Biden shuffled across the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews en route to Chicago for the DNC convention.

Biden will deliver a farewell speech on Monday night at the DNC Convention after he was tossed from the ticket in a secret coup last month.

Nurse Jill and Joe will head to Santa Barbara, California on vacation for the rest of the week.

Biden was on vacation all weekend and will head to another vacation for the rest of the week.

He’s still drawing a taxpayer-funded paycheck.

News 12 reported:

The President and First Lady Jill Biden are visiting the Santa Ynez Valley for a vacation on Tuesday morning after President Biden addresses the Democratic National Convention Monday night.

The Biden’s are expected to land at the Santa Barbara Airport at approximately 2:15 a.m. Tuesday.

After spending the entire week in Santa Barbara on vacation, the Bidens will travel to Rehoboth Beach on Sunday for another vacation!

