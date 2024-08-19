Joe Biden Will Deliver Farewell Speech Tonight After He Was Tossed from the Ticket – Will Then Leave the DNC Convention in Chicago and Skip Kamala’s Acceptance Speech

Joe Biden will deliver a farewell speech on Monday night at the DNC Convention after he was tossed from the ticket in a secret coup last month.

This comes on the same day that Republicans finally released their report on Joe Biden detailing his many impeachable offenses. Nothing will happen with the report. It was only released on Monday for appearances.

Joe Biden and Dr. Jill are then expected to leave Chicago and return to Washington DC.

The Independent Online reported on Joe’s Monday speech.

US President Joe Biden will give a bittersweet farewell address at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Monday, passing the torch to Kamala Harris as the party’s nominee for November’s election. Less than a month after his stunning withdrawal and Harris’s astonishing ascent, Biden can expect a hero’s send-off from many of the same people who helped push him out due to concerns about his age. The 81-year-old is expected to say that Harris — America’s first female, Black and South Asian vice president — is the best person to finish the job he started of protecting American democracy from Republican rival Donald Trump. Harris is set to briefly appear with her boss on stage for his primetime speech in a symbolic moment designed to show unity among Democrats over his succession.

One hangover from his time in office, however, is a huge planned protest in Chicago against the Biden-Harris administration’s support for Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza.

And then the coup will be complete.

Tonight should be lit. The anti-American radicals are organizing in the streets of Chicago.