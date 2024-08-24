WHOA: Gavin Newsom Issues Sarcastic Comment Mocking the Democrats’ Installation of Kamala Harris Following Biden Coup (VIDEO)

California Governor Gavin Newsom sounds a little jealous over his fellow Californian Kamala Harris seizing the Democratic Party nomination for President following the coup of Joe Biden.

As The Gateway Pundit readers know, Joe Biden dropped out of the Presidential race last month and later endorsed Harris as his replacement. This would never have happened had the likes of Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, and Barack Obama not actively sabotaged Biden behind the scenes.

Newsom appeared as a guest on Pod Save America, hosted by former Obama aides Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, Dan Pfeiffer, and Tommy Vietor, to give his perspective on Harris’ “historic” nomination. The episode was recorded during the DNC Convention and posted Friday to the hosts’ YouTube channel.

During the interview, Newsom was asked how he felt about the “switch” from Joe Biden to Kamala Harris. The ambitious Newsom, who probably looks at himself in the mirror every morning and calls himself “Mr. President,” had an interesting and sarcastic response that poked fun at the rigged process.

Wow. Gavin Newsom mocks the Democrats’ coronation of Kamala Harris: Host: “How are you feeling about the switch?” Newsom: “We went through a very open process, a very inclusive process. It was bottom-up, I don’t know if you know that. That’s what I’ve been told to say.” pic.twitter.com/yz9AVq2TN6 — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) August 24, 2024

Host: “How are you feeling about the switch?” Newsom (sarcastically): “We went through a very open process, a very inclusive process. It was bottom-up, I don’t know if you know that. That’s what I’ve been told to say.” (laughter ensues)

They all know it was a total scam.

Watch the full episode here (Newsom appears just before the 32:00 mark):