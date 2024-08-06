Actor Ben Stiller Says He “Wishes He Was Black” While Urging People to Vote for Kamala Harris During “Comics For Kamala” Fundraising Call, Donates $150,000 to Her Campaign

In a recent virtual fundraising event titled “Comics for Kamala,” actor Ben Stiller sparked controversy with his remarks about race and identity while urging attendees to support Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign.

The Hollywood elites are again in full force. Along with Stiller, Jason Bateman, Cecily Strong, and D.L. Hughley were among those who signed up to participate, according to Deadline.

Stiller, known for his roles in “Zoolander” and “Dodgeball,” praised Harris for her diverse background, calling her “Indian, black, and everything.” He claimed that Harris’s election would be a ‘historic milestone’ and a step forward for the country.

During the call, Stiller attempted to position himself as a relatable figure, emphasizing his own mixed heritage as a Jewish and Irish man.

“You know, I’m Jewish and Irish. I wish I was black. Every white Jewish guy wishes he was black,” Stiller added.

During the call, Stiller pledged to match a $150,000 donation to Harris’s campaign, encouraging others to contribute and get involved. He expressed his desire for a president who prioritizes democracy, empathy, and humor, qualities he attributes to Harris.

“She acts like a human being, and she has empathy, and she has humor.”

WATCH:

BREAKING: Hollywood actor Ben Stiller donated $150,000 to Kamala Harris in the of ‘Comics for Kamala” Zoom call. Stiller: “I just want to let you know I’m gonna match your hundred and fifty thousand dollar donation.” “she’s also a historic candidate, you know, it’s gonna… pic.twitter.com/d8Lf6A1XBh — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) August 6, 2024

Read the transcript below: