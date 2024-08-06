Actor Ben Stiller Says He “Wishes He Was Black” While Urging People to Vote for Kamala Harris During “Comics For Kamala” Fundraising Call, Donates $150,000 to Her Campaign

In a recent virtual fundraising event titled “Comics for Kamala,” actor Ben Stiller sparked controversy with his remarks about race and identity while urging attendees to support Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign.
The Hollywood elites are again in full force. Along with Stiller, Jason Bateman, Cecily Strong, and D.L. Hughley were among those who signed up to participate, according to Deadline.
Stiller, known for his roles in “Zoolander” and “Dodgeball,” praised Harris for her diverse background, calling her “Indian, black, and everything.” He claimed that Harris’s election would be a ‘historic milestone’ and a step forward for the country.
During the call, Stiller attempted to position himself as a relatable figure, emphasizing his own mixed heritage as a Jewish and Irish man.
“You know, I’m Jewish and Irish. I wish I was black. Every white Jewish guy wishes he was black,” Stiller added.
During the call, Stiller pledged to match a $150,000 donation to Harris’s campaign, encouraging others to contribute and get involved. He expressed his desire for a president who prioritizes democracy, empathy, and humor, qualities he attributes to Harris.
“She acts like a human being, and she has empathy, and she has humor.”
“I just want to let you know I’m going to match your $150,000 donation. That’s cool. Let’s get the ball rolling. Cool? Yeah. I know what you’re thinking. Probably another funny guy here to tell you why to vote for Kamala Harris. But I feel like I’m different because I’m not a comic. I’m an actor. I played Derek Zoolander. I was in Dodgeball.
I got my dick stuck in my zipper 25 years ago, if you’re old enough to get that reference. I know whereof I speak. You can trust me. This is where I imagine thousands of people are just laughing on the Zoom. So I’ll just wait. I’m laughing. Thank you. No, seriously, I’m here because I’m so genuinely excited about the potential to actually win this election.
What’s happened in the last couple of weeks, just the turning of the tide, and that Vice President Harris can actually win this thing if we all just rally around and really take advantage of this incredible energy that’s happening. I want just a decent person in the White House, a person who cares about democracy more than themselves, who doesn’t lie, who’s not fomenting anger and rage, someone who cares about people.
And that’s what Kamala Harris is. She’s like a human being. She acts like a human being, and she has empathy, and she has humor, and it’s beautiful when she laughs because she’s a real person who is reacting to things. And I believe in everything that she’s standing up for. She wants to put an end to gun violence in the country.
There’s a Zoom tomorrow night about gun violence. I mean, as everybody knows, we’re the only high population country in the world that has this problem. It’s awful because it can be changed. We can do something about it, and she’s going to work to do that. She’s energizing a whole group of people who were not engaged before. I think it’s incredibly important. By the way, I know this is hilarious.
This is probably the funniest of all of this. I’m sorry. I got a little intense about how I feel. But the fact that she’s going to fight for a woman’s right to choose, that’s so important. I have a 22-year-old daughter, and I know that’s so important to her. She’s watching right now. Hi, Ella. This issue is so important to the majority of people in this country. I’m just seeing that her generation has become engaged in a way they weren’t before.
My son’s 19. He’s going to vote in his first election. They’ve grown up in the last 10 years with this crazy world and the level of discourse that has just gotten to such a low level. This is a chance to really protect democracy and to go in the right direction and go forward. That’s why everybody’s got to get out and vote and donate.
She’s also a historic candidate. It’s going to be the first woman president, and that’s incredibly exciting. She’s Indian, she’s black, she’s everything. You can be more than one thing. It’s incredible. I’m Jewish and Irish. I wish I was black. Every white Jewish guy wishes he was black.
It’s just, get out there and vote and donate and take advantage. This is such an important time right now. With this wave of energy that’s happening, we’ve got to keep going with it. So please do everything you can.”