Who Is Running the Country? Joe Biden Lounges on the Beach as He Enjoys His Second Straight Week of Vacation on Taxpayer Dime (VIDEO)

Who is running the country?

81-year-old Joe Biden has pretty much checked out since he dropped out of the 2024 presidential race on July 21 after Obama-Pelosi-Kamala forced him off the ballot in a coup.

Joe Biden lounged on the beach in Delaware, enjoying his endless vacation on taxpayer dime.

WATCH:

Crooked Joe Biden is currently lounging on the beach in Delaware as he enjoys his second straight week of vacation. Who is running our country? pic.twitter.com/Zae7A7JW45 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 28, 2024

Joe Biden and his family on Sunday returned to Delaware after a weeklong vacation in Santa Barbara, California.

Biden arrived to Vandenberg Space Force Base and then boarded Air Force One en route to his Rehoboth Beach house in Delaware.

Joe Biden is spending another NINE DAYS on vacation at his Rehoboth Beach, Delaware house.

Biden has spent more than 40% of his presidency on vacation with no visitor logs.

American taxpayers are spending millions of dollars on planes, helicopters, motorcades and Secret Service to ferry Biden’s family of parasites all over the country on endless vacations.

Marine One costs approximately $20,000 per hour and Air Force One costs $177,843 per hour, according to Department of Defense documents. Biden’s frequent trips and vacations to Delaware have cost US taxpayers tens of millions of dollars.