Biden Returns to Delaware After Weeklong California Vacation – Then Takes Another NINE-DAY Vacation in Rehoboth Beach – Taxpayers Spend Millions to Ferry Biden Family Around on Endless Vacations

Who is running the country?

81-year-old Joe Biden has pretty much checked out since he dropped out of the 2024 presidential race on July 21 after Obama-Pelosi-Kamala forced him off the ballot in a coup.

Joe Biden and his family on Sunday returned to Delaware after a weeklong vacation in Santa Barbara, California.

Biden arrived to Vandenberg Space Force Base and then boarded Air Force One en route to his Rehoboth Beach house in Delaware.

Reporters shouted questions about the Israel-Hamas ceasefire talks as Biden shuffled over to Air Force One.

WATCH:

UPDATE: President Biden and his family arrived to Vandenberg Space Force Base. They then boarded Air Force One and are en route to Rehoboth, Delaware. A reporter can be heard asking the president about Israel-Hamas ceasefire talks.#SantaBarabaraCounty https://t.co/Xh7493gMB9 pic.twitter.com/sw5lKOXhTI — Bryan Hernandez (@bryanhTV) August 25, 2024

Joe Biden is spending another NINE DAYS on vacation at his Rehoboth Beach, Delaware house.

Biden has spent more than 40% of his presidency on vacation with no visitor logs.

American taxpayers are spending millions of dollars on planes, helicopters, motorcades and Secret Service to ferry Biden’s family of parasites all over the country on endless vacations.

Marine One costs approximately $20,000 per hour and Air Force One costs $177,843 per hour, according to Department of Defense documents. Biden’s frequent trips and vacations to Delaware have cost US taxpayers tens of millions of dollars.

Now for another NINE-day vacation in Delaware.

Taxpayers are spending millions of dollars on planes and helicopters and motorcades and Secret Service to ferry POTUS Biden and his family all over the country on this endless vacation.

Do none of them have a job? https://t.co/vwJzc6k6f8 — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) August 26, 2024

Biden is on vacation and Kamala Harris is on a bus tour with Tampon Tim Walz.

Trump blasted Joe and Kamala in a tweet on Sunday.

“Who is negotiating for us in the Middle East? Bombs are dropping all over the place! Sleepy Joe is sleeping on a Beach in California, viciously Exiled by the Democrats, and Comrade Kamala is doing a campaign bus tour with Tampon Tim, her really bad V.P. Pick. Let’s not have World War lll, because that’s where we’re heading!” Trump said.