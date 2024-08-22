“We Are Good Men” Podcast Directly From Inside the DC Gulag Featuring J6 Political Prisoner Edward Badalian

J6 political prisoners Jonathan Mellis and Edward Badalian have released a new episode of their podcast from directly inside the DC Gulag.

The new episode of “We Are Good Men” features Mellis interviewing his co-host, J6 political prisoner Edward Badalian.

Co-host Jonathan Mellis is one of several January 6 defendants who witnessed Officer Lila Morris brutally beat Roseanne Boyland’s unconscious body and attempted to stop police from brutally beating demonstrators.

The government attorneys fabricated instances of Mellis assaulting cops with whom he had never interacted during his sentencing hearing.