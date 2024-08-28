WAYNE ROOT: The Easiest Criminal Case to Prosecute in History: Mark Zuckerberg Just Confessed in Writing, and Implicated Entire US Government & Biden Administration in Conspiracy to Commit Election Interference, Extortion, Treason, Mass Murder & Crimes Against Humanity

By Wayne Allyn Root

I have a life and death question for red state AGs and DAs. The most important question in modern history…

What the hell are you waiting for?

Because we just uncovered the greatest conspiracy to betray the citizens of America and commit treason since Benedict Arnold.

But this time we can add mass murder and crimes against humanity. And the confession is in writing, for all the world to see. This massive criminal case is gift wrapped with a bow on top.

So, what are you waiting for?

Mark Zuckerberg just confessed, in writing, in front of the whole world, to terrible crimes against America, the US Constitution and the American people- all because he was forced, extorted (and I’m guessing bribed, blackmailed or threatened too) by the US government and the highest officials of the Biden administration.

Just days ago, I made the case for red state AGs and DAs to go after “low hanging fruit” and indict Kamala and Tim Walz. The precedent has been set by New York AG Leticia James and NYC DA Alvin Bragg. A red state AG or DA can file any criminal case they want- even in the middle of a presidential election. If they think crimes have been committed, it’s their duty to indict and prosecute.

It’s easy to go after Kamala Harris for her role as border czar. Indict her for fraud, malfeasance, dereliction of duty, and treason. How many American have been murdered and raped, or died from fentanyl overdoses, because of her dereliction of duty?

Red state AGs and DAs- What are you waiting for? Indict Kamala Harris.

And of course, Tim Walz is the biggest fraud and conman in the history of politics. He’s guilty of “Stolen Valor” (lying about his rank and military service), not to mention lying about his wife using IVF to get pregnant (it never happened). And so many other lies I’ve lost count.

Red state AGs and DAs- What are you waiting for? Indict Tim Walz.

But those are no longer the “low hanging fruit.” We have a much bigger criminal case. It’s the world’s easiest case to prosecute. The star witness is one of the richest and famous men in the world- Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook and Meta.

And he just confessed, in writing, in front of the entire world, to terrible crimes against the American people.

But that’s only a small start. Zuckerberg implicated the entire US government, and top officials of the Biden administration. These government gangsters bullied, intimidated, threatened (and no doubt bribed or blackmailed) Zuckerberg and his staff to commit these terrible crimes against the American people.

These are the highest crimes- including election interference, mass murder, crimes against humanity and TREASON.

Zuckerberg is a witness to all of it. The government and top officials of the Biden administration intimidated Zuckerberg and his staff into rigging and fixing the 2020 election- by covering up the Hunter Biden laptop. This allowed Democrats to steal a presidential election from President Trump.

How many trillions of dollars changed hands in the form of government spending and government contracts because the election was rigged and stolen?

But then it gets worse. Zuckerberg admits the government and top Biden officials forced him to censor, silence and ban the truth about the lack of safety and effectiveness of the Covid vaccines, and cover-up the mounting deaths and injuries from the Covid vaccines…

And to hide the truth about Ivermectin, the one drug that was actually “safe and effective” for use against Covid 19. Hundreds of studies prove it could have saved millions of lives- with literally no side effects. But few Americans heard about it, because Zuckerberg hid the truth- upon order of this administration.

How many Americans died as a result?

That’s called mass murder and crimes against humanity. Not to mention the loss of trillions of dollars.

It’s time for modern day Nuremberg trials.

The case is so easy to prosecute. Just offer Zuckerberg full immunity to testify to the crimes and the names involved. Then offer each of them immunity for the names of their bosses. Then offer immunity to each of the bosses for the names of who gave the ultimate orders to rig and fix the election…and to condemn millions of Americans to death and injury, all in the name of greed.

Trillions of dollars were made as a result of election interference, and from vaccine sales and stock profits by Big Pharma and all their conspirators in the US government and Biden administration.

All roads lead to Biden, Kamala, Dr Fauci and the top officials of the FBI, DOJ, CIA, CDC, FDA, HHS and NIH. Everyone got rich and Americans died.

Here is the sum up of these developments…

*If this was Trump, he’d already be in prison for life, or given the death penalty. We all know that.

*Why did Zuckerberg suddenly confess? Because he knows how to read the tea leaves- Trump is about to win a landslide victory. Zuckerberg is trying to save his own hide from a prison cell.

*Do you believe Biden and our government did this only to Zuckerberg? This is the tip of the iceberg. They extorted, threatened and bribed every CEO of every media and social media company.

*This is the perfect criminal conspiracy case. If no red state AG or DA prosecutes them, then we know the entire system is rigged. They’re all either complicit, bribed, blackmailed, or cowards.

*Finally, if we can’t get indictments, then this becomes the largest class action lawsuit in world history. Class action lawyers are salivating. There are trillions to be made from suing the federal government, every Biden-Harris official involved, Zuckerberg, and every billionaire CEO of any media and social media company who censored, silenced, banned and covered-up facts that resulted in a stolen election, and death and injury to millions of American citizens.

