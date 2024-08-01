Russia Frees Evan Gershkovich, Paul Whelan, Alsu Kurmasheva, and Vladimir Kara-Murza in Unprecedented Multi-Country Prisoner Swap

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier that the United States and Russia are reportedly negotiating a high-stakes prisoner swap months before election.

Russia has agreed to release four high-profile detainees – Evan Gershkovich, Paul Whelan, Alsu Kurmasheva, and Vladimir Kara-Murza – as part of an unprecedented multi-country prisoner exchange.​

They are expected to arrive in the United States by nightfall.

The Released Detainees

: The Wall Street Journal reporter was arrested in March 2023 on espionage charges, which he and his employer vehemently denied. Paul Whelan : A former U.S. Marine detained since 2018, Whelan was serving a 16-year sentence for alleged espionage. Recall, Joe Biden announced he traded the world’s most wanted fugitive, Russian Viktor Bout, AKA, the “Merchant of Death” for pot-smoking anti-American baller Brittney Griner instead of Marine veteran Whelan.

: A former U.S. Marine detained since 2018, Whelan was serving a 16-year sentence for alleged espionage. Recall, Joe Biden announced he traded the world’s most wanted fugitive, Russian Viktor Bout, AKA, the “Merchant of Death” for pot-smoking anti-American baller Brittney Griner instead of Marine veteran Whelan. Alsu Kurmasheva : A Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty journalist with dual U.S.-Russian citizenship, Kurmasheva was detained in October 2023 on charges of failing to register as a “foreign agent.”

: A Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty journalist with dual U.S.-Russian citizenship, Kurmasheva was detained in October 2023 on charges of failing to register as a “foreign agent.” Vladimir Kara-Murza: A prominent Russian opposition figure and journalist, Kara-Murza was serving a 25-year sentence for treason and spreading “false information” about the Russian military.

“The president is gathering the families of Paul Whelan, Evan Gershkovich, Alsu Kurmasheva and Vladimir Kara-Murza at the White House to share with them the news that an exchange is underway to secure the release of their loved ones from Russia,” Sullivan told reporters on Thursday morning per ABC News.

Biden is expected to speak at noon.

“All have endured unimaginable suffering and uncertainty. Today, their agony is over,” Biden said in a statement.

