11-Year-Old Migrant from Venezuela Arrested in NYC for Robbery

On Wednesday, an 11-year-old Venezuelan migrant was arrested after a violent subway mugging in New York City where he is being called the main “aggressor.”

The boy, and a 17-year-old, were taken into custody after the alleged attack, and police say the two may be linked to a larger string of robberies in Central Park being committed by migrant children.

The 24-year-old victim told The New York Post, “He just kinda grabbed it and from there, they passed it around.”

Per the Post:

“When I fought back to try to get my phone, they attacked. They jumped me.” He described the younger boy to cops as the “primary aggressor” in the incident, police said. “He was essentially provoking it,” recalled the Manhattan-based IT professional, who requested anonymity. “He was just up in my face and stuff like that.”

According to police officials, the 11-year-old was also caught on surveillance cameras using stolen credit cards from a string of robberies in Central Park, which authorities have linked to a group of as many as 12 migrant boys.

NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell told reporters, “At this point in time, we’re ready to call it: This is a migrant robbery pattern.”

Chell added, “We think they’re responsible for most of them, if not all of them.”

Police were able to track the phone to The Roosevelt Hotel which serves as the city’s main migrant intake center.