WATCH: Trump Campaign Releases Devastating Ad Exposing Kamala Harris by Having Her ‘Debate’ Herself

Kamala Harris has successfully undergone an image makeover following the Biden coup thanks to a fawning press and catchy clichés while avoiding all questions and interviews that could trip her up.

Since reporters will not do their job exposing Harris’ horrible record as “vice president” and her Marxist agenda for America, the pressure is on the Trump campaign to ensure Americans are fully exposed to the real Kamala Harris before it is too late.

Fortunately, the campaign appears up for this challenging task. This morning, the Trump campaign released an advertisement that completely tears away the wool being draped over the public’s eyes.

The devastating ad perfectly exposes the fraud of Harris’ campaign merely by quoting her own words. She is seen ‘debating herself,’ with the first Kamala lamenting America’s economic problems with inflation and housing while the second Kamala celebrates Bidenonomics.

In other words, she accepts responsibility for the hardships the public is enduring under her and Biden’s regime. So much for her trying to campaign as the candidate of ‘joy’ and ‘change.’

WATCH:

#Election2024: The Trump campaign is up with a new ad this morning attacking Harris on the economy and inflation. Trump's campaign currently has $60.5M in future reservations through Election Day. pic.twitter.com/FgKHkPgbUd — AdImpact Politics (@AdImpact_Pol) August 26, 2024

Kamala 1: Everyday prices are too high. Food, rent, gas, back-to-school clothes… Kamala 2: That is called Bidenomics. Kamala 1: A loaf of bread costs 50% more today, ground beef is up almost 50%. There is not much left at the end of the month.” Kamala 2: Bidenomics is working. Kamala 1: The price of housing has gone up. It feels so hard just to be able to get ahead. Kamala 2: And we are very proud of Bidenonomics.

One can only hope that Trump will get his chance to corner Harris with these cold, hard facts during their next scheduled debate on September 10. Unfortunately, she is currently doing everything she possibly to ensure it never happens.