WATCH: New Video of Sniper Thomas Crooks Walking Around at Butler Rally Before Shooting President Trump Surfaces

A new video of Thomas Crooks walking around the Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13 approximately 2 hours before the assassination attempt against Trump has surfaced.

A vendor posted video of Thomas Crooks walking outside the security perimeter at 4:26 pm – about two hours before he climbed on a roof and took 8 shots at Trump and rallygoers at 6:12 pm.

WATCH:

Here is a map of where Crooks likely walked around near the vendors:

Jack, it looks like this video was taken outside the secured area somewhere in the red oval. Crooks is walking from the grass parking lots at the bottom towards the general direction of the rally (yellow) In this shot, he looks to be on the airport taxiway within the red oval. pic.twitter.com/A7FxH8J9JY — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) August 20, 2024

Crooks was spotted walking around merchandise row shortly after he flew a drone over the fairgrounds between 3:50 and 4:05 pm.

That area, merchandise row and the adjacent grass parking lots, is the general area where my photo of what appears to be a drone was flown in the time frame law enforcement says Crooks flew his drone:https://t.co/MfGyMAScfI — Kristinn Taylor (@KristinnFR) August 20, 2024

TGP reporter Kristinn Taylor took a photo of Crooks’ drone at 3:54 pm in the general area of merchandise row and the adjacent grass parking lots.

Thomas Crooks was able to climb on top of a roof next to Trump’s Butler, Pennsylvania rally and put Trump in his scope.

A bullet grazed President Trump’s ear during his Pennsylvania rally. One rallygoer was fatally struck in the head. Two other rally attendees were wounded, one critically.

WATCH:

Trump gets shot in the head and instead of cowering he fist pumps and says “FIGHT” What a legend pic.twitter.com/rzNzqp9xbb — Chrissie Mayr (@ChrissieMayr) July 13, 2024

Bodycam footage released earlier this month shows a police officer being hoisted onto the roof to confront would-be assassin Thomas Crooks just two minutes before he opened fire on Trump and rallygoers.

The bodycam footage, obtained by Fox News, shows a Butler Township police officer being hoisted onto the roof at 6:10 ET, just minutes before the shooting.

The officer stares down the barrel of Crooks’ shotgun and retreats.

The Butler Township officer then sprints away warning other officers of the gunman perched in the roof.

The video doesn’t have any sound until the 1:38 mark.

“F*cking this close, bro. Dude, he turned around on me,” the officer who was hoisted on the roof said.

WATCH:

BOMBSHELL BUTLER, PA BODYCAM FOOTAGE New footage just released helps fill in timeline moments before assassin Thomas Crooks opened fire Video shows a police officer being hoisted to the roof of the AGR building, interrupting Crooks just seconds before he started shooting pic.twitter.com/kTUo5sEGXs — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 8, 2024

Even after the shots were fired, it took police five minutes to reach Thomas Crooks.

“Before you motherf*ckers came up here, I popped my head up there like an idiot by myself, dude,” the police officer who was hoisted onto the roof said. “Then he turned around and I f*cking dropped, and I started f*cking, I was calling out, ‘Bro, f*cking on top of the roof.’ F*cking, we’re not on the same frequency?”

WATCH:

Bodycam footage shows that, even after shots were fired, it took police FIVE MINUTES to reach the location of Trump assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks. Ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/i23PUjE006 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 8, 2024

A Secret Service sniper and a local SWAT officer finally shot Thomas Matthew Crooks after he took several shots at Trump and rallygoers.