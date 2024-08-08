BREAKING: New Bodycam Footage Shows Police Officer Being Hoisted Onto Roof, Confronting Thomas Crooks Before He Opened Fire on Trump

by

New bodycam footage shows a police officer being hoisted onto the roof to confront would-be assassin Thomas Crooks just two minutes before he opened fire on Trump and rallygoers on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Thomas Crooks opened fire at 6:12 ET on July 13.

New bodycam footage, obtained by Fox News, shows a Butler Township police officer being hoisted onto the roof at 6:10 ET, just minutes before the shooting.

The officer stares down the barrel of Crooks’ shotgun and retreats.

The Butler Township officer then sprints away warning other officers of the gunman perched in the roof.

The video doesn’t have any sound until the 1:38 mark.

“F*cking this close, bro. Dude, he turned around on me,” the officer who was hoisted on the roof said.

WATCH:

Even after the shots were fired, it took police five minutes to reach Thomas Crooks.

“Before you motherf*ckers came up here, I popped my head up there like an idiot by myself, dude,” the police officer who was hoisted onto the roof said. “Then he turned around and I f*cking dropped, and I started f*cking, I was calling out, ‘Bro, f*cking on top of the roof.’ F*cking, we’re not on the same frequency?”

WATCH:

Thomas Crooks was able to climb on top of a roof next to Trump’s Butler, Pennsylvania rally and put Trump in his scope.

A bullet grazed President Trump’s ear during his Pennsylvania rally. One rallygoer was fatally struck in the head. Two other rally attendees were wounded, one critically.

Trump defied death and raised his fist shouting, “Fight! Fight! Fight!” as Secret Service agents escorted him to safety.

WATCH:

A Secret Service sniper fatally shot Thomas Matthew Crooks after he took several shots at Trump and rallygoers.

