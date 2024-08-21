WATCH: Michelle Obama Says the Presidency ‘Might Just Be a Black Job’ in DNC Speech

Michelle Obama told the crowd at the Democratic National Convention that the presidency “might just be a black job” during her speech on Tuesday evening.

The line was a reference to former President Donald Trump’s comment during his debate against Joe Biden that illegal migrants are taking jobs from black and Hispanic Americans after crossing the border.

“They’re taking Black jobs now and it could be 18, it could be 19 and even 20 million people,” Trump said in the debate. “They’re taking Black jobs, and they’re taking Hispanic jobs, and you haven’t seen it yet, but you’re going to see something that’s going to be the worst in our history.”

In her DNC speech, Obama claimed, “Only Kamala Harris truly understands the unseen labor and unwavering commitment that has always made America great.”

“Unfortunately, we know what comes next. We know folks are going to do everything they can to distort her truth,” Obama continued. “For years, Donald Trump did everything in his power to try to make people fear us. His limited and narrow view of the world made him feel threatened by the existence of two hardworking, highly educated, successful people who also happened to be Black.”

Kamala Harris, despite media and Democrat claims, is not African-American. She is Jamaican and Indian.

“By the way — Who’s going to tell him that the job he’s currently seeking might just be one of those ‘Black jobs?’” Obama said, causing the crowd to erupt in applause.

Just before introducing her husband, former President Barack Obama, she demanded that everyone get out and vote for Harris.

“So we cannot afford for anyone to sit on their hands and wait to be called upon… don’t complain if no one from the campaign has specifically reached out to ask for your support… there is simply no time for that kind of foolishness.”