LIVE NOW: President Trump Holds Massive Rally in Johnstown, Pennsylvania — Thousands Line Up to See Trump

Trump supporters line up to see President Trump in Johnstown, PA on Friday, August 30, 2024. – Kristinn Taylor photo

President Trump is holding a massive rally in western Pennsylvania at 1st Summit Arena on Napoleon Street in Johnstown.

The line to see Trump in Johnstown wrapped around the highway!

Additional footage of the line of supporters to see Trump:

TGP’s Kristinn Taylor is live on scene in Johnstown.

