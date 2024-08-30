LIVE NOW: President Trump Holds Massive Rally in Johnstown, Pennsylvania — Thousands Line Up to See Trump

President Trump is holding a massive rally in western Pennsylvania at 1st Summit Arena on Napoleon Street in Johnstown.

The line to see Trump in Johnstown wrapped around the highway!

WATCH:

FIVE HOURS before President Trump takes the stage in Johnstown, PA and the line is wrapped around the highway! PENNSYLVANIA is TRUMP COUNTRY!! pic.twitter.com/9qmQb89qFD — Alex Meyer (@AlMeyer19) August 30, 2024

Additional footage of the line of supporters to see Trump:

Just look at that LINE here at President Trump’s rally in Johnstown, PA! pic.twitter.com/r3j7k02C1r — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) August 30, 2024

TGP’s Kristinn Taylor is live on scene in Johnstown.

Merchandise row at the Trump rally in Johnstown, PA. @gatewaypundit pic.twitter.com/JDjlFZeAgl — Kristinn Taylor (@KristinnFR) August 30, 2024

More photos from merchandise row at Trump rally in Johnstown, PA. @gatewaypundit pic.twitter.com/yDrOZNch6z — Kristinn Taylor (@KristinnFR) August 30, 2024

Line for Trump rally in Johnstown, PA still stretching for blocks. Capacity about 4,000. Rally here in 2020 held at airport with much larger crowd, but more security needed this year. @gatewaypundit pic.twitter.com/Q36eK7S49o — Kristinn Taylor (@KristinnFR) August 30, 2024

WATCH: