Watch Freakishly Weird Tim Walz as He Prances and Gesticulates on the Milwaukee Stage on Tuesday Night (Video)

by

Now we know why these demons were calling Senator J.D. Vance “weird” – cuz this Walz guy is a complete gesticulating nutcase.

Watch Tim Walz come prancing and dancing out on to the stage Tuesday night at the Harris-Walz staged rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

How do you take a man like this seriously?

And, what is wrong with this guy?… Besides the obvious lying and Stolen Valor?

Kamala and Walz bused in the activists to fill the arena in Milwaukee on Tuesday while delegates nominated Kamala Harris without a single vote cast for her in the 2024 Democrat primary.

And the crowd is waving “Freedom” banners? Seriously?

Freedom? These people are pure evil.

Tim Walz is a serial liar.

Jim Hoft
