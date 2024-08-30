WATCH: Democrats Struggle to Spin Kamala’s Position on Fracking After Videos of Her Vowing to BAN IT Surface



Democrat Senator Chris Coons spins Kamala’s fracking claims to CNN’s John Berman

Kamala Harris sat down for a softball interview with CNN’s Dana Bash on Thursday after not speaking to the press for 40 days.

Harris dodged the press for 40 days after she disenfranchised 15 million Democrat primary voters, stole all of Biden’s delegates, and took his donor money.

The interview was a total train wreck even though Kamala Harris was in a CNN safe zone and brought her security blanket Tim Walz.

Dana Bash asked Kamala Harris if she still wants to ban fracking.

For several years Kamala Harris has vowed to ban fracking. This would destroy jobs in states like Pennsylvania and it would weaken the US’s energy independence.

“There is no question I’m in favor of banning fracking,” Kamala Harris said during a presidential town hall in 2020.

WATCH:

“I’m in favor of banning fracking.” – Kamala Harris on video. pic.twitter.com/698djLevUw — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 8, 2020

“Do you still want to ban fracking?” Dana Bash asked Harris.

Harris lied about her support for fracking because she knows she won’t win a state like Pennsylvania if she tells the truth about her stance.

“No. And I made that clear on the debate stage in 2020 that I would not ban fracking as Vice President I did not ban fracking and as president, I will not ban fracking,” Harris said.

WATCH:

Kamala bizarrely lied about her support for a fracking ban — but she has repeatedly endorsed a ban on fracking. It's literally on tape.pic.twitter.com/0AQzI2iWlh — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 30, 2024

Democrats are having a hard time spinning Kamala’s everchanging position on fracking.

Watch Democrat Chris Coons defend Kamala Harris’s fracking flip-flop with a word salad: