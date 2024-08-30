Here’s What You Missed in Kamala Harris’ Trainwreck Edited Interview with Chaperone Tim Walz on CNN

In the latest attempt to hoodwink the American public, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz sat down with Dana Bash for what was supposed to be a transparent interview about their policies and plans if Harris were to ascend to the presidency.

Instead, what unfolded was a masterclass in political double-speak, half-truths, and outright lies, all carefully curated to mislead voters.

Kamala Harris made it clear during the interview that she has no intention of moderating her extreme positions. When asked if her values had changed, she proudly declared, “My values have not changed.” And that’s exactly the problem.

Harris’s values include support for mass amnesty for illegal immigrants, ending cash bail for criminals, decriminalizing illegal border crossings, banning fracking, and even abolishing private health insurance.

One of the most blatant lies Harris told during the interview was regarding her stance on fracking. She claims she won’t ban fracking, despite having enthusiastically supported such a ban in the past.

The hypocrisy is staggering. What changed, Kamala? The polls? Or was it the reality that banning fracking would devastate key swing states like Pennsylvania?

Dana Bash: I want to get some clarity on where you stand on some key policy issues. Energy is a big one. When you were in Congress, you supported the Green New Deal. In 2019, you said, “There is no question I’m in favor of banning fracking.” Fracking, as you know, is a pretty big issue, particularly in your must-win state of Pennsylvania. Do you still want to ban fracking? Kamala Harris: No, and I made that clear on the debate stage in 2020, that I would not ban fracking. As Vice President, I did not ban fracking. As President, I will not ban fracking. Dana Bash: In 2019, I believe, at a town hall, you were asked, “Would you commit to implementing a federal ban on fracking on your first day in office?” and you said, “There’s no question I’m in favor of banning fracking. So yes.” So it changed in that campaign? Kamala Harris: In 2020, I made very clear where I stand. We are in 2024, and I’ve not changed that position, nor will I going forward. I kept my word, and I will keep my word. Dana Bash: What made you change that position at the time? Kamala Harris: Well, let’s be clear. My values have not changed. I believe it is very important that we take seriously what we must do to guard against what is a clear crisis in terms of the climate. And to do that, we can do what we have accomplished thus far, the Inflation Reduction Act, what we have done to invest by my calculation, over probably a trillion dollars over the next 10 years, investing in a clean energy economy. What we’ve already done, creating over 300,000 new clean energy jobs. That tells me, from my experience as Vice President, we can do it without banning fracking. In fact, Dana, excuse me, I cast the tie-breaking vote that actually increased leases for fracking as Vice President. So I’m very clear about where I stand.

In one of the more absurd moments of the interview, Harris tried to paint the economic disaster of “Bidenomics” as a success.

Bash pointed out that many Americans remember better economic times under President Trump when groceries were cheaper, and housing was more affordable. Harris, rather than addressing these concerns head-on, deflected by blaming the pandemic and Trump’s management of it.

She claimed that the Biden-Harris regime had brought inflation “down” to a higher level than it was when they took office.

This is simply not true. Inflation was 1.4% when President Trump left office, and it hasn’t been back to that level since Harris and Biden have been in power. The worst inflation crisis in over three decades has cost American families thousands of dollars in increased living costs, and Harris’s response was nothing short of insulting.

Dana Bash: You talked about, you call it the opportunity economy. You are well aware that right now many Americans are struggling. There’s a crisis of affordability. One of your campaign themes is “We’re not going back.” But I wonder what you say to voters who do want to go back when it comes to the economy, specifically because their groceries were less expensive and housing was more affordable when Donald Trump was President. Kamala Harris: Well, let’s start with the fact that when Joe Biden and I came into office, it was during the height of a pandemic. We saw over 10 million jobs were lost… The economy had crashed, in large part, all of that because of mismanagement by Donald Trump of that crisis. When we came in, our highest priority was to do what we could to rescue America. And today, we know that we have inflation at under 3%.

Dana Bash: So you have been Vice President for three and a half years. The steps that you’re talking about now, why haven’t you done them already? Kamala Harris: Well, first of all, we had to recover as an economy, and we have done that. I’m very proud of the work that we have done that has brought inflation down to less than 3%.

On immigration, Kamala insisted that the record number of illegal border crossings during her tenure had somehow “resulted in a number of benefits.” Benefits for whom, exactly? Certainly not for the American citizens who are footing the bill.

U.S. taxpayers spent $150 billion on illegals last year thanks to Kamala‘s open border.

During their administration, illegal immigrants crossing the border are at a record high.

Dana Bash: Why did the Biden-Harris administration wait three and a half years to implement sweeping asylum restrictions? Kamala Harris: Well, first of all, the root causes work that I did as Vice President that I was asked to do by the President has actually resulted in a number of benefits, including historic investments by American businesses in that region. The number of immigrants coming from that region has actually reduced since we began that work. But I will say this, that Joe Biden and I, in our administration, worked with members of the United States Congress on an immigration issue that is very significant to the American people and to our security, which is the border. And through bipartisan work, including some of the most conservative members of the United States Congress, a bill was crafted, which we supported, which I support. And Donald Trump got word of this bill that would have contributed to securing our border. And because he believes that it would not have helped him politically, he told his folks in Congress, “Don’t put it forward.” He killed the bill. Kamala Harris: That bill would have allowed us to increase seizures of fentanyl. Ask any community in America that has been devastated by fentanyl, what passing that bill would have done to address their concern and the pain that they’ve experienced. Dana Bash: So you would push that legislation again? Kamala Harris: I just want to ask about— Not only push it, I will make sure that it comes to my desk and I would sign it.

When questioned about whether she would legalize illegal border crossings, Kamala dodged the question.

Dana Bash: When you first ran, there was a debate. You raised your hand when asked whether or not the border should be decriminalized. Do you still believe that? Kamala Harris: I believe there should be consequences. We have laws that have to be followed and enforced that address and deal with people who cross our border illegally, and there should be consequences. And let’s be clear, in this race, I’m the only person who has prosecuted transnational criminal organizations who are trafficking guns, drugs, and human beings. I’m the only person in this race who actually served a border state as Attorney General to enforce our laws, and I would enforce laws as President going forward. I recognize the problem.

Bash confronted Kamala with Trump’s accusation of “turning black” for “political purposes.” Kamala deflected, claiming Trump was “recycling the same old tired playbook” before quickly adding, “Next question, please.”

Kamala admitted she has NO REGRETS about covering up Biden’s cognitive decline.

Kamala’s willingness to lie to the American public and conceal the truth about Biden’s fitness for office is a betrayal of her oath of office and a disqualifying act of deception.

She then urged Americans to “turn the page on the last decade of what has been contrary to where the spirit of our country really lies,” conveniently ignoring that a significant portion of that decade was shaped by her and Biden’s policies.

Dana Bash: Vice President Harris, you were a very staunch defender of President Biden’s capacity to serve another four years. Right after the debate, you insisted that President Biden is extraordinarily strong. Given where we are now, do you have any regrets about what you told the American people? Kamala Harris: No, not at all. Not at all… And so, one, I am so proud to have served as Vice President to Joe Biden. And two, I am so proud to be running with Tim Walz for President of the United States, and to bring America what I believe the American people deserve, which is a new way forward, and to turn the page on the last decade of what I believe has been contrary to where the spirit of our country really lies. Dana Bash: But the last decade, of course, the last three and a half years has been part of your administration. Kamala Harris: I’m talking about an era that started about a decade ago.

Throughout the interview, what was glaringly absent was any acknowledgment of the mess Harris and Biden have created or any substantive plan to repair the damage. Instead, we were treated to a parade of lies, evasions, and a steadfast refusal to take responsibility.