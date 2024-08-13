WATCH: 2019 Video of Kamala Harris Vowing to Free All Criminal Illegal Aliens on “Day One” as President Surfaces

A 2019 video of Kamala Harris vowing to shut down all immigration detention centers on “day one” as president has surfaced.

Then-Senator Kamala Harris promised to free all criminal illegal aliens if elected president during a town hall in Iowa City, Iowa in October 2019.

“I want to know, when you become president, would you be committing to close the immigration detention centers?” an attendee asked Kamala Harris.

“Absolutely, on day one. On day one,” Kamala Harris said.

“There are currently about 37,000 migrants in ICE detention nationwide, according to agency statistics — with almost half of them being held in private facilities used by the agency.” – The New York Post reported.

Kamala Harris was appointed as Joe Biden’s “Border Czar” years ago and she did nothing to stop the millions of illegals from entering the US.

Under Kamala Harris’s watch, more than 15 million illegal aliens – mainly military-age men – have poured into the US.

A new survey has found that most Americans believe Kamala Harris is for open borders which is why she is trying to rebrand herself as a border hawk.

“As president, she will hire thousands more border agents and crack down on fentanyl and human trafficking. Fixing the border is tough. So is Kamala Harris.” – anew Kamala campaign ad said.

Harris continued gaslighting the public last week and told Arizona borders she will crack down on illegal aliens.

“I was attorney general of a border state. I went after the transnational gangs, the drug cartels and the human traffickers,” Harris said in Phoenix, Arizona last Friday.

“I prosecuted them in case after case and I won, so I know what I’m talking about,” she said.