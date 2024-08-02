Survey Finds Overwhelming Majority of Americans Believe Kamala Harris is for Open Borders -Because She Is

A new survey has found that most Americans believe Kamala Harris is for open borders.

This explains why Democrats and the media have been tying themselves in knots for days, trying to claim that Harris was never Biden’s border czar. They all know that Harris is incredibly vulnerable on this issue. They also know that it’s a top issue for voters in the 2024 election.

Actions speak louder than words. Everyone has been able to watch for three and a half years as Harris has done absolutely nothing about the constant flow of millions of illegals crossing the border. She can’t simply say that she cares about the issue now and expect to be believed.

The Daily Caller reported:

New Poll Sinks Dems’ Hopes That Voters Will Forget All About Kamala Harris’ Record On Immigration A newly-released survey indicates that the vast majority of registered voters believe Vice President Kamala Harris is a supporter of “open borders.” Sixty-nine percent of voters believe Harris is for open borders, further demonstrating her vulnerability on immigration as she begins her presidential candidacy, according to a Harvard-Harris poll released on Tuesday. Voters across the political spectrum also generally agree with the statement, with 56% of Democrats, 82% of Republicans and 69% of independents responding that they believe the vice president supports open border policies.A newly-released survey indicates that the vast majority of registered voters believe Vice President Kamala Harris is a supporter of “open borders.” A mere 31% of voters said they believe Harris stood against open borders, including only 44% of Democrats. Respondents also identified immigration as the second most important issue facing the country, beating out the economy, healthcare, crime and numerous other national concerns. At the same time, respondents to the Harvard-Harris survey overwhelmingly opposed the idea of open borders, with 68% of voters answering that they stood against such policies. When split by party, Republicans and independents opposed the idea by wide margins, and Democrats were practically even, with 51% answering they supported open borders while 49% said they opposed them.

This issue is so important that Harris is now trying to gaslight voters into thinking she is stronger on this than Trump.

JUST IN: The Harris campaign releases a new ad, claims Border Czar Kamala Harris is tougher on illegal immigration than Donald Trump. The gaslighting here is crazy. Despite letting in ~15M+ illegals as border czar, the Harris campaign says *Trump* is the one who is… pic.twitter.com/YmLmsSc7uN — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 30, 2024

No one believes this. It’s beyond absurd for Harris to even suggest it.