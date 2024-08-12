Washington Post Reporter Wants Joe Biden to Intervene to Stop President Trump’s Live Interview on X with Elon Musk (VIDEO)

A Washington Post ‘reporter’ on Monday asked Karine Jean-Pierre what Biden is going to do to stop Trump’s live X interview with Elon Musk on Monday night.

President Trump is back on X after taking some time away from the social media platform.

Trump tweeted a campaign ad ahead of his highly anticipated live interview with Elon Musk on Monday evening at 8 pm ET.

Washington Post reporter Cleve Wootson wants the government to intervene to shut Trump down with just a few months to go until Election Day.

“One more, Elon Musk is slated to interview Trump tonight on X. I don’t know if the president is going to — feel free to say if he is or not — but I — I think that misinformation on Twitter is not just a campaign issue. It’s a — you know, it’s an America issue. What role does the White House or the President have any sort of stopping that or stopping the spread of that or sort of inter — intervening in that. Some of that was about campaign misinformation, but you know it’s a wider thing, right?” Washington Post reporter Cleve Wootson asked Karine Jean-Pierre.

Karine Jean-Pierre went along with the far-left reporter and agreed that social media companies have the responsibility to shut down so-called misinformation.

“Yeah, no, I mean, you’ve heard us talk about this many times from here about the responsibilities that social media platforms have when it comes to misinformation, disinformation. I don’t have anything to read out from here about specific ways that we’re working on it, but we believe that that they have the responsibility,” Karine Jean-Pierre added.

KJP continued, “These are private companies, so we’re also mindful of that too, but look — it is — I think it is incredibly important to call that out as you’re — you’re doing. I just don’t have any specifics on what we have been doing internally as it relates to the interviews, not something that I’m tracking, and I’m sure the President’s not tracking it either.”

WATCH:

The Washington Post’s Cleve Wootson: “One more, @ElonMusk is slated to interview [@realDonaldTrump] tomorrow — tonight on — on @X. I don’t know if the president is going to — feel free to say if he is or not — but I — I think that misinformation on Twitter is not just a campaign… pic.twitter.com/zKxJNF1zbf — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 12, 2024

It’s all hands on deck right now to silence Trump ahead of his blockbuster interview with Elon Musk.

The globalist tyrants in control of the European Union sent a letter to Elon Musk on Monday demanding the X owner censor President Donald Trump during their interview tonight.

The letter was sent by Thierry Breton and was dated August 12, 2024.

Thierry Breton is a French business executive, politician, writer and the current Commissioner for Internal Market of the European Union.