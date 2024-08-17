‘Washington Guard’ to Hold ‘Price of Freedom Banquet’ in Washington, MO Honoring Veterans and First Responders

The Washington Guard has announced the 2024 ‘Price of Freedom Banquet.’

The organization, based in Missouri, promotes its mission ‘To support and defend the Constitution of the United States and the Sovereign State of Missouri in order to preserve life, liberty, and property.’

The event will celebrate America and honor veterans and first responders.

The Keynote Speaker is Marshall Teague, a US Navy Veteran, NATO Kickboxing Champion, and Former Deputy Sheriff who has been in over 130 different movies and TV shows.

Celebrate this great country with great patriots on Saturday, September 7th, in Washington, Missouri, beginning at 5:00 pm.