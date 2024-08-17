WaPo Crybully Taylor Lorenz Branded Joe Biden a ‘War Criminal’ – Then Tried to Cover It Up!

The Washington Post writer and anti-free speech campaigner Taylor Lorenz has branded Joe Biden a “war criminal,” although she is now trying to cover it up.

Lorenz, who covers “technology and online culture” for the Post, attended an event at the White House where she uploaded a photo of Joe Biden with the tagline: “War criminal :( .”

The image, which was intended only to be viewed by her close friends, was soon leaked to New York Post reporter Jon Levine.

Taylor Lorenz of the Washington Post calls President Biden a “war criminal” pic.twitter.com/ih0xWPw049 — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) August 14, 2024

Rather than admitting that she branded Biden a war criminal, Lorenz then tried to cover it up by claiming that someone had made an edit of her Instagram story.

However, journalists at the notoriously liberal NPR later confirmed that it was indeed real.

The outlet reported:

NPR has obtained a screengrab of Lorenz’s actual post, which contained that caption. … Four people with direct knowledge of the private Instagram story confirmed its authenticity to NPR. They spoke to NPR on condition they not be identified due to the professional sensitivity of the situation for Lorenz.

Editors at the Post are now reportedly looking into the post, although it is unclear what kind of action they will take.

While most left-wing journalists are not so well known, Lorenz has made a name for herself as a far-left campaigner who aggressively advocates the targeting and censorship of conservatives.

As well as doxxing Chaya Raichik (the woman behind Libs of TikTok), Lorenz has worked with far-left groups such as the Center For Countering Digital Hate, which seeks to harass companies into pulling ads from websites such as The Gateway Pundit in order to try and destroy them financially.

Last month, Lorenz claimed that X owner Elon Musk was trying to ruin life. Musk later said he had never heard of her.

Never heard of her — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 19, 2024

Lorenz is also notorious for wearing a face mask at all times, despite the coronavirus pandemic ending over two years ago