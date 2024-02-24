WATCH: Libs of TikTok Creator Sits Down for Interview with Far-Left Activist and Writer Taylor Lorenz — Wears T-Shirt of Her Crying

Libs of TikTok creator Chaya Raichik sat down for a nearly an hour-long interview with Taylor Lorenz, the far-left activist journalist who doxed her.

In a hilarious troll, Raichik wrote a t-shirt emblazoned with an image of Lorenz crying about being “harassed” online during an interview in 2022.

Libs of TikTok began by reposting shocking videos that leftists had posted themselves but has quickly become one of the largest conservative watchdogs defending children and exposing transgender ideology being pushed in schools, libraries, and children’s hospitals.

During the interview, Lorenz repeatedly tried to blame Raichik for comments made by strangers who follow her — but was quickly shut down.

Taylor Lorenz interviewed Libs of TikTok. Here’s an exchange. pic.twitter.com/Cdunodo2vB — Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) February 24, 2024

Lorenz has been part of a group of leftists baselessly accusing Raichik of being, at least partly, responsible for the death of Nex Benedict, a 16-year-old nonbinary student at Owasso, Oklahoma — because Libs of TikTok had posted about a teacher in the school district roughly two years ago.

Raichik has been at the forefront of removing explicit books from schools and children’s sections of libraries. She was recently appointed to the Oklahoma Library Advisory Committee.

While speaking at the cafe in Los Angeles, Lorenz admitted that she has not read any books that Raichik has opposed.

Libs of TikTok grills Taylor Lorenz on the LGBTQ books she’s defending. pic.twitter.com/L4ZEoSPetT — Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) February 24, 2024

Along with attempting to link Raichik to a random death, the Washington Post writer has also been part of a chorus of leftists blaming Libs of TikTok for bomb threats that have occurred at hospitals performing transgender surgeries on minors after Raichik’s account exposed them.

Raichik, of course, told Lorenz that “bomb threats are bad” and that “people who call in bomb threats should be arrested.”

“I just don’t know — what does it have to do with me?” Raichik added.

Lorenz infamously doxed Raichik in 2022 and began showing up at the homes of her relatives. Libs of TikTok had previously been run anonymously.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: