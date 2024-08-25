Wake Up Sleepy Joe! Trump Trucks Drive Through California Town Located Just a Few Miles From Biden’s Vacation Spot and Loudly Blare Their Horns (VIDEO)

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Joe Biden and his handler/wife, Jill Biden, jetted off for TWO vacations after Sleepy Joe’s disastrous speech at the DNC Convention last week.

Biden on Saturday was lounging in Santa Ynez, California, a Southern California town located in the heart of wine country and just 31 miles from Santa Barbara. He reportedly stayed with billionaire Democratic donor Joe Kiani’s estate.

A taxpayer-funded vacation while freeloading off of one of the wealthiest people in America. It must be nice to be a Biden.

Upon learning Biden would be in the area, some Trump fans thought it would be a good idea to go trolling. And their actions did not disappoint.

CBS News reporter Sarah Svoboda captured footage of the Trump trucks driving through Solvang on Saturday afternoon, just seven miles from Biden’s vacation spot in Santa Ynez.

Trucks draped in Trump gear and American flags move along the streets of Solvang’s downtown area, loudly sounding their horns to announce their presence.

The caravan lasts just shy of 30 seconds.

WATCH:

A caravan of Trump supporters just drove through downtown Solvang, CA blaring their horns. President Biden is vacationing nearby. pic.twitter.com/xv5ofm0mMV — Sarah Svoboda (@sasvoboda) August 24, 2024

There’s a good chance Joe Biden was sound asleep after ‘working’ hard to leech off the U.S. taxpayer. Hopefully, the horns were loud enough to wake him from his nap.

The Biden crime family is reportedly headed to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, for yet another vacation. With Kamala Harris campaigning for his ‘job,’ it’s an open question of who is running the country now.

One can only hope that MAGA nation will give Joe a similar greeting to the one in Solvang.