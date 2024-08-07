Victor Reacts: Has Tim Walz Never Read the Constitution? (VIDEO)

Radical liberal Tim Walz appears to have never read the constitution before, or worse he has and simply does not care about your rights.

The Gateway Pundit reported,

Now we learn that Walz is an avowed enemy of the First Amendment and wants the country to resemble Canada and the United Kingdom.

Walz appeared on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” in December 2022 to discuss how Democrats should approach voting issues nationwide. After discussing the “success” state Democrats across the country had centering their campaigns around “protecting democracy,” the conversation turned darker when the topic shifted to censoring free speech.

The host asked Walz what they could do to ensure there were penalties for spreading election “misinformation,” which she claimed was becoming more “ominous.” Walz offered a response that should scare every freedom-loving American:

“I think we need to push back on this,” he retorted. “There’s no guarantee to free speech on misinformation or hate speech, especially in our democracy.”

WATCH: