Radical Leftist Tyrant Tim Walz Declares War on the Constitution: “We Need to Push Back…There’s No Guarantee to Free Speech on Misinformation or Hate Speech” (VIDEO)

As Jim Hoft reported, Kamala Harris selected far-left Minnesota Governor and military deserter Tim Walz to be her running mate on Tuesday.

Walz is so far left that he excused George Floyd rioters for burning down Minneapolis back in 2020 and mocked the idea of sending National Guard troops to save the city.

He also supports driver’s licenses for illegal aliens, sanctuary cities, “gender-affirming care” for children, and abortion-on-demand.

Now we learn that Walz is an avowed enemy of the First Amendment and wants the country to resemble Canada and the United Kingdom.

Walz appeared on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” in December 2022 to discuss how Democrats should approach voting issues nationwide. After discussing the “success” state Democrats across the country had centering their campaigns around “protecting democracy,” the conversation turned darker when the topic shifted to censoring free speech.

The host asked Walz what they could do to ensure there were penalties for spreading election “misinformation,” which she claimed was becoming more “ominous.” Walz offered a response that should scare every freedom-loving American:

“I think we need to push back on this,” he retorted. “There’s no guarantee to free speech on misinformation or hate speech, especially in our democracy.”

This is a complete misreading of the Constitution. There is no such thing as hate speech under the First Amendment, and the “misinformation” Walz is referencing is also protected.

But in Walz’s view, informing voters of Democratic shenanigans and claiming that elections are being stolen should be made illegal. Make no mistake: a Harris-Walz regime will shred the Constitution to target The Gateway Pundit and other prominent conservative outlets for daring to protest their Marxist aims.

If anyone thinks the Supreme Court will stop these tyrants, look at how Joe Biden reacted when the Supreme Court struck down his student loan scheme.

