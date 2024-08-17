Victor Reacts: Copycat Kamala Strikes Again (VIDEO)

It looks like the Harris campaign has a new strategy. They just sit back and wait for the Trump campaign to propose something that is popular, and then they simply copy it.

The Gateway Pundit reported,

Last week, JD Vance was talking about a $5,000 child tax credit for parents. Some people in the media questioned the idea, and we got days of criticism from Democrats. Now Kamala Harris has stolen the idea, just like she did with Trump’s proposal for no tax on tips. Does Kamala Harris ever have an original thought in her head?

The Catholic News Agency reports:

Harris pushes child tax credit expansion at rally days after Vance makes similar proposal Vice President Kamala Harris vowed to increase the child tax credit for parents and establish a newborn tax credit of up to $6,000 if elected president in 2024 — just days after former President Donald Trump’s running mate J.D Vance similarly suggested a child tax credit expansion. On Friday, Harris’ campaign announced her plan to bring back the $3,600 per child tax credit that was temporarily offered for eligible parents in the 2021 tax year. The campaign said the credit will be available to the “middle class” and “the most hard-pressed working families with children.” At a campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Friday afternoon, Harris said the 2021 rules ensured “millions of Americans with children got to keep more of their hard-earned income.” “We know this works and has an impact on so many issues, including child poverty,” she added. The campaign also promised to support a newborn tax credit of up to $6,000 per year, which would be available to parents in the first year of the child’s life for middle-income and low-income families.

At this point how long will it be until she says she wants to finish building the wall and execute the largest deportation effort our nation has ever seen?