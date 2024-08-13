Venezuela: Nicolás Maduro’s Opponent Claims Edmundo González Will Take Office in 2025 – DICTATOR’S FUTURE UNCERTAIN

In an interview published on Monday by EFE, the main opponent of Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro, María Corina Machado, asserted that Edmundo González Urrutia, an opposition figure and political candidate, will be sworn in as president in January 2025.

Ms. Corina Machado was barred from running in the presidential elections and appointed González to run in her place. Maduro is accused of attempting to commit fraud to remain in power in a country ravaged by widespread hunger and misery, a result of the Bolivarian communism established there.

Speaking to EFE, Corina Machado stated:

“Edmundo González will be the new head of state and the new commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, and this depends on what all of us do, all Venezuelans inside and outside the country (…) I trust the people of Venezuela, and that’s why we know that on January 10, we will have a new president.”

Maduro’s opponent reiterated that the opposition Democratic Unity Platform won the elections “overwhelmingly,” and the official results were rejected by numerous countries. She also highlighted that the Carter Center, which served as an observer during the election, noted that the electoral process “cannot be considered democratic.”

According to her, the National Electoral Council, controlled by Maduro’s emissaries, has not published the election records despite numerous calls for transparency from the international community.

Meanwhile, according to the WSJ, the Biden administration is attempting to negotiate an amnesty for Nicolás Maduro so he can leave power without facing accountability for the crimes he has committed, as reported by TGP.