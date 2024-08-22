US Supreme Court Upholds Arizona’s Law Requiring Proof of Citizenship to Register to Vote

On Thursday the US Supreme Court in a 5-4 decision partly granted a request from the Republican National Committee to make Arizona enforce measures requiring people to show proof of U.S. citizenship when registering to vote.

The vote was 5-4 with Justice Amy Coney Barrett joining the far left court justices in the opposition.

The voter registration law will immediately go into effect ahead of the upcoming November election.

NBC reported:

In what is likely to be one of many election-related disputes to come before the court ahead of the November election, the justices allowed for one of three provisions of the state law to be enforced. The vote was 5-4 on allowing limited enforcement of the law with conservative justices in the majority. One conservative, Justice Amy Coney Barrett, joined the three liberal justices in dissent. The court, in a brief order, did not explain its reasoning. Three conservative justices — Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch — said they would have allowed all three provisions to be enforced. More than 40,000 people have registered to vote in federal elections in Arizona without providing proof of citizenship, although state officials say most are inactive voters, and only a small number will likely be affected. In the 2020 election, President Joe Biden beat former President Donald Trump in Arizona by just over 10,000 votes. The provision the court allowed the state to enforce would require officials to turn away attempts to register to vote using the state’s own registration form if the person has no documentary proof of citizenship. But the court kept on hold separate provisions that would prevent people without proof of citizenship from voting in presidential elections or by mail if they registered to vote using a different, federal registration form.

The Republican Party of Arizona celebrated today’s win.

A major victory today for election integrity in Arizona after the U.S. Supreme Court just moments ago affirmed that voters who register with the state MUST PROVIDE PROOF OF CITIZENSHIP to cast a ballot in our elections moving forward. The order reverses the liberally-biased Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruling from August 1, which momentarily blocked our laws intended to safeguard against those living in our country illegally from influencing the outcome of our elections. Only US citizens should have the privilege of casting a ballot!

The AZGOP tweeted this out following the ruling.

BREAKING: Huge victory for election integrity in Arizona! The Arizona Supreme Court has unanimously remanded the Ranked Choice Voting petition back to the lower court to review evidence of 40,000 duplicate signatures. pic.twitter.com/ZMI7KAsDwk — Republican Party of Arizona (@AZGOP) August 22, 2024